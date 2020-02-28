Don't even bring it: Contraband holds ended at courthouse security gate

When visiting the Dane County Courthouse, leave the jackknife at home. And the pepper spray, screwdriver, scissors and box cutter.

As of this week, the people who run the weapon screening stations at the courthouse entrance will no longer collect those contraband items and hold onto them for their owners, as they had been doing since weapon screening began at the courthouse.

The reason, said Dane County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer, is that people frequently didn't come back to claim their things, so they piled up.

"Essentially, the weapon screeners were ending up with a lot of unclaimed property," she said. "A lot of people were not coming back for it."

Until this year, weapon screening was run by Dane County Facilities Management, part of the county Department of Administration. As of Jan. 1 oversight of screening was shifted to the Sheriff's Office, and that change was in part a reason for the change in rules about item holds, Shaffer said.

"It's one of the things they were looking at to try and improve on security," she said.

Screeners remain civilian county employees, but now a uniformed sheriff's deputy always stands by to help.