The town of Spring Green plans to revisit its recommendation to approve a dog breeding site that would sell the animals to medical researchers.
The board decided Tuesday night to hold a special meeting next week where it will reconsider the decision, after board members fielded complaints from the public about the environmental impacts and ethics associated with the breeding facility, town clerk Vicki Terpstra said.
On May 14, the town's planning committee agreed to recommend a permit allowing Jill and Clinton Kane to operate a business that would breed and sell dogs for medical research. Sauk County ultimately has jurisdiction over the town's zoning.
Backlash against the business started last week when residents and activists attended a village of Spring Green meeting to protest the approval. Village Board members said they were blindsided to hear the purpose of the facility, since the application did not require the Kanes to say what they intended to do with the dogs.
The special town meeting is set for 7 p.m. July 11 at the Spring Green Town Hall. The village of Spring Green, which shares jurisdiction over one of the facilities, will decide whether to approve the permit for that facility on July 17.