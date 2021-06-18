 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog and cat die as fire destroys Janesville home, authorities say
alert

Dog and cat die as fire destroys Janesville home, authorities say

Janesville Fire Dept. truck tight crop
Janesville Fire Department

A dog and a cat died as a fire destroyed a Janesville home on Thursday afternoon, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

The fire at the home at 1911 S. Crosby Ave. was reported at 4:40 p.m. and the first arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a report.

An explosion at a chemical plant near the northern Illinois community of Rockton sparked a massive fire that sent flames and huge plumes of thick black smoke high into the air Monday morning.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported, but a dog and cat inside of the home died, Lukas said.

The home is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Lukas said.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from the town of Beloit and Milton.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics