Dog and cat die as fire destroys Janesville home, authorities say

A dog and a cat died as a fire destroyed a Janesville home on Thursday afternoon, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

The fire at the home at 1911 S. Crosby Ave. was reported at 4:40 p.m. and the first arriving units reported heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof. The fire was brought under control in about 15 minutes, Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a report.

No one was home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries reported, but a dog and cat inside of the home died, Lukas said.

The home is considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation, Lukas said.

The Janesville Fire Department was assisted by fire departments from the town of Beloit and Milton.

