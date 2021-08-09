Dodge County authorities identify 3 killed in wrong-way crash

BEAVER DAM — Three people have died in a wrong-way crash in Dodge County near Beaver Dam.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a car headed north on Highway 151 was being driven in the southbound lane and collided head-on with another car in the town of Beaver Dam on Saturday afternoon.

The sheriff's office identified the driver of the vehicle going the wrong way as Frederick Schultz, 87, of Columbus. Schultz was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, identified as Richard Wagner, 68, of Saint Joseph, Illinois, was taken to UW Hospital but died a short time after arrival. Wagner's passenger, Melissa Rees, 53, of Terre Haute, Indiana, died en route to a Madison hospital.

The crash remains under investigation. Southbound lanes of Highway 151 were closed for three hours after the crash.