Multiple agencies are battling a wildfire in Waushara County that grew Monday evening from 70 acres to more than 800 acres.

The blaze, named the "Pallet Fire," was traveling northeast and late Monday was located southeast of Coloma along Cumberland Avenue and north of Highway 21.

The state Department of Natural Resources said some evacuations had taken place and that "a few structures were reported lost" southeast of Coloma, about 75 miles north of Madison.

No injuries have been reported and it was unclear what started the fire that is burning in pine and mixed hardwoods.

"Today’s weather conditions resulted in elevated fire danger ahead of a developing storm front," the DNR said in a press release. "Contributing factors include warm temperatures, low relative humidity, gusty winds and dry vegetation due to extended drought. Eleven other wildfires occurred today in DNR protection areas and have subsequently been suppressed."

Fire officials on the scene reported erratic fire behavior and reports of torching with the fire moving into the crowns of the trees. Several spot fires have also occurred ahead of the fire and are being suppressed and monitored but officials said it was too early to predict when firefighters would have the wildfire under control.

The response includes 13 DNR engines, 10 bulldozers and one air attack plane along with several local fire departments, including the Coloma Fire Department, where a command center has been established by the DNR's Northeast District Incident Management Team. A nearby Wisconsin Operating Engineers training facility provided assistance along with Waushara County Emergency Management.

The DNR's Twitter account, which was providing updates on the fire, reported at 6:30 p.m. that the fire had grown to 500 acres but exploded to 800 acres by 7 p.m.