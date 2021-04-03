DNR: Majority of Wisconsin under 'very high' fire danger, caution urged with weather warming

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the National Weather Service are cautioning residents to be careful as the majority of the state is under "very high" threat for wildfires.

On Saturday, 61 of the 72 counties in Wisconsin were considered as being under very high risk and the remaining 11 counties, concentrated in the northwest part of the state, at high risk for wildfires, the DNR said in a statement.

"To help us keep Wisconsinites safe, the DNR is asking you to avoid all outdoor burning including limiting the use of campfires and making sure to extinguish and dispose of cigarettes properly," the statement said.

Dry vegetation and low humidity is putting the state at an elevated risk for wildfires, the Weather Service said.

The DNR said there have already been 250 wildfires this year, burning more than 1,000 acres. On Friday, a fire in Menomonee Falls burned 450 acres of marshland, but it has since been contained, according to the DNR.