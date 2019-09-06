Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez will speak at Cap Times Idea Fest on Friday, Sept. 13. He’ll be in a conversation with Cap Times Opinion Editor Jessie Opoien 7:30-9 p.m. in Memorial Union’s Shannon Hall about takeaways from the Democratic presidential debate the night before, Wisconsin’s role in the 2020 presidential race, redistricting, voting rights and more.
Prior to becoming chairman of the Democratic Party’s governing body in 2017, Perez was labor secretary under President Barack Obama from 2013 to 2017, and he was the assistant U.S. attorney general for civil rights before that.
Eric Holder, the former U.S. attorney general and current chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, was going to speak at Idea Fest at that time, but had to withdraw due to an urgent family medical matter.
In other festival news, U.S. District Court Judge Lynn Adelman will join retired state Appeals Court Judge Paul Higginbotham in a conversation Saturday, Sept. 14 about criminal justice reform. Cap Times Associate Editor John Nichols will moderate that discussion, which will take place 4:30-5:30 p.m. in UW-Madison’s Music Hall, 925 Bascom Mall.
Now in its third year, Cap Times Idea Fest has more than two dozen sessions on the UW-Madison campus on Sept. 13-14 focusing on topics ranging widely from politics to the economy, equity, books, theater and more.
In addition, a special pre-festival screening of "All the President's Men" will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 11. See the full schedule of sessions and speakers at captimesideafest.com.
All-weekend passes for Idea Fest cost $40 and Saturday-only passes are $30. Both are available at Campus Arts Ticketing. If you have questions, email us at captimesideafest@gmail.com.