DJ wants to open new Williamson Street club in former Prism, Plan B space

Carl said Canopy won't have a LGBTQ focus, but will be LGBTQ "friendly." He said the drag performers deserved to have their voices heard, but faults the community for not supporting Plan B and Prism better.

"They let two businesses fail already and did not show adequate support," he said. "So, although we will be friendly, I think we are just going for more of the Prism aspect of all-inclusive."

Carl said he's been doing a lot of outreach to students and community members through the clubs where he's been a DJ and hopes to get a warm reception. He said he has a team ready to help with promotion.

The club will center on modern EDM -- or electronic dance music -- and host a Latin night once or twice a month. Carl said he wants to give people "a space where they can come be themselves, connect with other people and network."

Carl said while he doesn't have a business background, he had positions in the Army which have prepared him to operate a club. He ran and maintained an arms room in a secure facility, where he said he had to track hundreds of millions of dollars worth of equipment.

"I have a lot of managerial experience toward inventory, managing people, getting things done, organization task distribution," he said.