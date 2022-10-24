Diwali starts today. How is it celebrated?

Diwali, a five-day holiday celebration of the triumph of light over darkness, starts Monday.

Also known as the “festival of lights,” Diwali is observed by more than a billion people across the world, but most prominently in India.

It is widely celebrated by Hindus and also observed by Sikhs, Jains and some Buddhists. The holiday’s meaning and origins varies across religious communities and regions.

Nanditha Mazumdar moved to Fort Atkinson last year, but before that she lived in New Delhi, India’s capital city, where she celebrated the festival with friends and family every year.

“Diwali represents the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance,” Mazumdar explained.

Observers will often light and place candles and clay lamps called daiyas throughout their homes and in some cases, in the streets and places of worship. The holiday is closely associated with family, as relatives may gather to celebrate Diwali with food and prayer.

“We celebrated Diwali in a very big way,” Mazumdar recalled. “We would put up lights in the house. We decorate our stairway with flowers and lights and we decorate the temple area in the house.”

The Madison chapter of the Association of Indians in America will be hosting a community Diwali event from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 19 at Verona High School, 234 Wildcat Way, where organizers expect about 700 attendees.