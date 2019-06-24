Diving operations have been suspended in the search for the body of a missing 11-year-old boy who drowned in the Wisconsin River last week.
Adams County Sheriff Brent York said daily water searches will continue for Jamison Owen Dean Miller, but diving operations have been suspended as of Sunday.
The boy went under water Tuesday evening while swimming in the river with his family on a beach in a DNR natural area along the river in the Adams County town of Dell Prairie.
Dive teams from across Wisconsin have helped search for the boy since Tuesday night, as well as ground and water searches taking place.
"Extensive diving efforts have been made, as well as the use of several different types of sonar units," York said. "Remote operated vehicles and other electronic devices were also deployed, without locating Jamison."
Dive teams helping recovery efforts during the weekend included Bruce's Legacy Search and Recovery and the Columbia County Sheriff's Office dive team, along with the DNR, the Fort McCoy Fire Department and the Juneau County Sheriff's Office.