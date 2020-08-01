Diversity of Madison police stands out in a field long known for being white and male

"How do we break the bubble of young folk, African American boys and girls, to apply?" Jones asked. He suspected, but didn't have data to show, that minority interest in policing might have increased in Madison during the tenures of the city's first and second Black police chiefs: Richard Williams from 1993 to 2004, and Noble Wray from 2004 to 2013. Madison police did not have data showing whether their tenures correlated with more minority hiring.

Jones said most of the young people he speaks with don't have positive images of police, and when youth have negative interactions with officers, "they're not going to be of a mindset to becoming a police officer."

Anthony, however, said he sees plenty of interest among Black people in law enforcement, as well as firefighting, as a career, but too often minority applicants don't make it through the hiring process. He advocated for more diverse interview panels and a review of hiring practices to weed out any bias.

Evidence of bias

There is no shortage of evidence of racial bias in policing, especially when it comes to traffic stops and shootings.