Distribution of 200,000 N95, KN95 masks to start Wednesday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County says

The distribution of more than 200,000 N95 and KN95 masks to local nonprofits, teachers and other residents is set to start Wednesday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County said.
From noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, adults can go to the Allied Family Center Boys & Girls Club, 4619 Jenewein Road, in Fitchburg to pick up N95 and KN95 face masks. Each individual can get 10 masks.
Community grassroots and nonprofit organizations can submit requests to get 250 masks each by emailing maskrequests@bgcdc.org.
The Boys & Girls Clubs started a campaign on Friday to raise roughly $200,000 to cover the cost of 200,000 masks for students, teachers and school staff as schools prepared to reopen Monday.
Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys & Girls Clubs, said Tuesday that his organization was able to get all the masks it needed with help from Gov. Tony Evers' office.
Evers' office dropped off 200,000 masks to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County's office on Tuesday. Johnson said Evers saw Johnson's social media posts about shortages of tests and masks in Madison schools. The governor's office reached out and said, "Hey, we can support you. We can help you. We'll get you the 200,000 masks that you need," Johnson said.
Johnson said he's not sure where the masks came from, but noted that all school districts in Wisconsin can put in a request with the state Department of Human Services and get N95 masks for free.
Since that option is available, Johnson said he decided to open up the distribution of the masks to all Dane County residents, not just teachers and students. Educators are still welcome to come to the pickup, though.
"People can just walk up or drive up and we’ll distribute masks to people (who) need 'em," Johnson said. "We’re not going to turn people away."
After this week, masks will be available for pickup through the end of January from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Allied Family Center.
There will also be a community meal and mask pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, also at the Allied Family Center. Ten masks will be included with each meal.
Before Evers' office stepped up, Johnson said the plan was to raise $200,000 through a GoFundMe to cover the cost of an online order for 200,000 masks. Johnson said he has now canceled that order.
Through the GoFundMe, the Boys & Girls Clubs raised about $20,000 for the masks. Now, that money will go toward supporting the volunteers and staff who will distribute the masks and purchasing child-size KN95 and N95 masks, Johnson said.
"We just want to make sure we provide all the protection we can to help mitigate people from getting sick," Johnson said.
'Every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head': The COVID-19 pandemic one year on
A year into a once-in-a-century pandemic, Madison and Wisconsin continue to grapple with a virus that's killed thousands, destroyed businesses, upended school and changed nearly all aspects of everyday life.
It's been 12 months of grief, shutdowns, reopenings, protective measures, partisan fighting, lawsuits and loss. And now, hope.
“Truly every aspect of our lives has been turned on its head,” said Malia Jones, a UW-Madison infectious disease epidemiologist.
"If you would have told me last March that we'd be virtual for a year, I'd never, ever would have believed it."
"We’re used to taking whatever comes through the door," said nurse Maria Hanson, who started journaling about the pandemic soon after treating the patient.
"It’s a risk vs. reward thing and I risk my life to save others," said Brandon Jones, who always worried about bringing the virus home to his wife and two kids.
“Usually a funeral is a major step in understanding that a life was lived and the person is now gone,” he said. “If families don’t get that, it’s just really hard.”
Rev. Marcus Allen knew what bringing everyone together could do for their spiritual and mental health. But each time he considered reopening the church, COVID-19 cases surged.
"I was getting my work done from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. every day," she said.
“Reporting the death counts out day after day was draining,” she said. “It felt like I was announcing a funeral every day.”
