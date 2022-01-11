Distribution of 200,000 N95, KN95 masks to start Wednesday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County says

Johnson said he's not sure where the masks came from, but noted that all school districts in Wisconsin can put in a request with the state Department of Human Services and get N95 masks for free.

Since that option is available, Johnson said he decided to open up the distribution of the masks to all Dane County residents, not just teachers and students. Educators are still welcome to come to the pickup, though.

"People can just walk up or drive up and we’ll distribute masks to people (who) need 'em," Johnson said. "We’re not going to turn people away."

After this week, masks will be available for pickup through the end of January from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday at the Allied Family Center.

There will also be a community meal and mask pickup from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, also at the Allied Family Center. Ten masks will be included with each meal.

Before Evers' office stepped up, Johnson said the plan was to raise $200,000 through a GoFundMe to cover the cost of an online order for 200,000 masks. Johnson said he has now canceled that order.