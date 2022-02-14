 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Disposal of fireplace ashes apparent cause of Janesville house, garage fire, authorities say

Fire flames generic

Disposal of fireplace ashes in a garbage can close to an exterior wall of a house was the apparent cause of a fire that extensively damaged a Janesville house and garage Sunday night, the Janesville Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the house at 915 E. Russel Road at 8:42 p.m. and found heavy fire on the exterior of the house that was spreading to the interior of the attached garage as well as the eaves and attic space above the garage and living area of the home, Battalion Chief Chris Lukas said in a statement.

The family of two adults and one child had discovered the fire and escaped safely, and no injuries were reported among the 19 firefighters, Lukas said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire quickly and while no dollar-loss damage estimate was available, the damage to the home, garage and two vehicles inside was “extensive,” Lukas said.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Photographing Wisconsin in her own way

Photographing Wisconsin in her own way

Alessandra Sanguinetti has been taking photographs of Wisconsin since 2014 and was inspired by "Wisconsin Death Trip," a book she discovered as a child growing up in Argentina.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics