On a gray and rainy Monday morning, Carl Frank Farley, 64, was in high spirits as he prepared to move in to his new apartment. With him he had his dog, Deacon, a small stack of clothes and an air mattress.

For the past four weeks, Farley has been staying at a motel after a deadly fire in the early morning hours of March 18 at his former residence, the Monona Hills Apartments just east of Madison in the city of Monona. The fire left one resident dead and the building uninhabitable.

“All that would fit in the interior of a 1994 Toyota Camry. That’s what I have,” Farley said.

Farley was one of 13 former Monona Hills residents who moved in to Oak Ridge at University Park, a subsidized senior living apartment building on Madison’s West Side, on Monday. Many of the former residents of the Section 8, low-cost apartments at Monona Hills, 353 Owen Road, were seniors. For the past six weeks, most of the displaced residents have been in flux, bouncing among motels or staying with family and friends. The uncertainty has been challenging.

“The burden of homelessness is not simply meals and shelter,” Farley said. “There’s this huge struggle when you don’t have the permanence.”

Shortly after the fire at Monona Hills, Cheryl Huie, property manager of Oak Ridge, said she and her team were determined to help the displaced residents find housing. After connecting with several former Monona Hills residents, Huie worked with the Dane County Housing Authority to provide incoming residents with rental vouchers. All of the former Monona Hill residents also received a $500 Visa gift card the day of their move-in from Oak Ridge developer JT Klein.

“It was definitely a collaborative effort,” Huie said. “I’m feeling very proud, seeing the results now and people moving in with smiles on their faces.”

Sixty-seven households were displaced by the apartment fire, housing authority Executive Director Karyn Knaak said. So far, the agency has issued 44 vouchers to displaced residents to find new housing. Some residents have decided to stay with friends and family as they wait for Monona Hills to be rebuilt, Knaak said.

A fresh start

Mary Gorman, 76, was another one of the formerly displaced residents who moved in to Oak Ridge on Monday. Gorman was excited to have a place to call home, but she also had her hesitations.

“I’ve been a Madison East-Sider for decades, and moving this far west feels like I’m moving to Chicago,” she said with a laugh.

Something Gorman was looking forward to was reuniting with some of her former neighbors who also moved to Oak Ridge. When she caught sight of former Monona Hills resident Robert Colwell during move-in, the two embraced in a tight hug.

Colwell, 64, moved in to his new apartment Monday with the help of his sister, with whom he stayed after the fire. He described the fire as a “traumatic” experience, recalling standing out in the cold with his neighbors looking for a warm place to go. He had lived at the complex for almost 15 years before he was displaced.

“That fire was terrible,” Colwell said. “About eight apartments were just toast, and they belonged to my friends. They lost everything.”

Although he remains emotionally tied to his former residence, Colwell is excited for a fresh start and grateful for those who helped him along the way.

“This place is a palace compared to where I used to live,” Colwell said as he toured his new one-bedroom apartment, which is equipped — like all the apartments at Oak Ridge — with stainless steel appliances and full-size washers and dryers. The building also offers several amenities such as a fitness center, pool and patio. “A lot of people have done a lot of work to help me move in here.”

In the coming months, Huie is looking forward to seeing how Oak Ridge’s newest residents settle in to their new home. Monday marked the largest move-in of new residents from the same community since Oak Ridge was built.

“My hope for them is that they meet a lot of new friends and are able to share what bonded them in Monona Hills,” Huie said. “They bring in that camaraderie, and so I look forward to seeing the things that made their home in Monona Hills special. I want them to bring that here.”