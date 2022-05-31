Discarded grilling coals start trash can on fire, damaging Far East Side home, authorities say

Discarded grilling coals started a trash can on fire, causing about $2,500 damage to a Far East Side home on Saturday night, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Fire crews were sent to the home in the 700 block of Bewick Drive at 11:19 p.m. on reports of flames being seen and arrived at 11:23 p.m. to find a plastic trash can and the corner of a house on fire, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Engine 5 poured water on the can and house and checked the siding for any additional fire spread. The owner reported putting coals in the trash can prior to the fire, and firefighters determined this was the cause, Schuster said.

No injuries were reported.

Schuster said charcoal or ashes shouldn’t be discarded for up to 72 hours in the trash, or a metal container should be used that is away from buildings, fences, and other combustible objects.

Fire crews dealt with a similar situation about 7 p.m. Sunday when they were called to the 1200 block of East Johnson Street on reports of fire and smoke seen on the back side of the house, Schuster said.

Engine Co. 3 found fire on the back deck of the house that originated from a small metal bucket and extended about six feet up the exterior siding. After putting out the fire, the bucket was examined, but no obvious ignition source was found, Schuster said.

No one was home at the time and no injuries were reported, Schuster said.

No dollar damage loss estimate was available.

