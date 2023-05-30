Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

A trio of outdoor fires Saturday were all traced to improperly discarded cigarettes, according to the Madison Fire Department.

The first fire was reported just before 8:30 Saturday morning, when firefighters were dispatched to I-90 East at mile marker 133.2 for a grass fire, which a Wisconsin State Trooper was able to knock down a portion of with a fire extinguisher. Engine Co. 11 firefighters were able to put the rest out with a hose.

While firefighters did not mention finding cigarette butts in this instance, Public Information Officer Cynthia Schuster said the report on the incident said, “there was large amounts of old dry brown grass under the new green grass where the fire was slowly crawling under the duff." Schuster added that it's not uncommon for cigarette butts thrown from vehicles to cause roadside fires.

At 1:20 p.m., firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building at 2801 Dryden Dr., where multiple callers reported seeing black smoke. Firefighters connected Engine 10 to a hydrant, "rapidly" taking down the actively burning vinyl siding on the building's exterior. They removed some of the siding to confirm the fire was completely extinguished and hadn't extended into the building.

Firefighters determined that the fire had begun in the mulch bed surrounding an arbor vitae tree, where they found a cigarette butt.

Just more than two hours later, firefighters responded to a wood chip fire near the Dane County courthouse at 2 W. Wilson St. Four Dane County Sheriff's deputies were pouring water on the flames, but it was still smoldering when firefighters arrived at 3:47 p.m.

Engine Co. 1 was able to extinguish the fire by moving woodchips around and dousing them. Firefighters say this fire, too, was likely caused by a discarded cigarette.

The Madison Fire Department said that dry weather conditions increase the risk of fires, especially when combined with heat sources such as cigarette butts. Firefighters say smokers should only discard smoking materials in proper receptacles, and never toss butts out of car windows.

