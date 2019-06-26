A fire on the deck of a third-floor apartment on the North Side was caused by a discarded cigarette.
The fire was reported at about 6:35 p.m. in the 3300 block of Packers Avenue, the Madison Fire Department said.
A neighbor saw the small fire and called 911.
"One occupant of the apartment admitted to firefighters he smokes on the deck and discards his cigarettes in a plastic container that usually has water in it, but there ws no water in the container this time," said MFD spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster.
The smoker also kept the plastic container in a cardboard box to protect it from the wind.
"The setup described above presents a number of hazards," Schuster said. "All smoking materials should be discarded in a proper receptacle designed for this use, and kept away from combustible materials, including cardboard."
No injuries were reported and no damage estimate was given.