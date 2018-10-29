Dane County residents and businesses recovering from the massive floods in August and September can now go to one central office for assistance.
A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opened Monday in Middleton, to help homeowners, renters and businesses get assistance from public agencies.
The center is at 2413 Parmenter Street, and is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Middleton was one of the hardest hit communities in the Madison area affected by flooding that started Aug. 17 and continued through Sept. 14.
Representatives from FEMA, the US Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Emergency Management and other state agencies are on hand to explain disaster assistance programs, as well as to answer questions and to provide information about repairs, rebuilding and how to make homes more flood resistant.
Lori Getter of Wisconsin Emergency Management said residents looking for federal assistance should register through FEMA before going to the center.
Registration can be done online at DisasterAssistance.gov, using the FEMA app, or by calling 800-621-3362.
The deadline to register for FEMA assistance is Dec. 17.
A disaster recovery center opened on Friday in Sauk County in Reedsburg at 1375 Main Street, and business recovery centers have been set up in Viroqua and Madison.
The business recovery centers are a service of the US Small Business Administration, giving information about disaster loans, and assisting businesses in completing applications for such loans.
The Viroqua office is in Vernon County government offices at 318 Fairlane Drive, and the Madison office is at 740 Regent St., Suite 100, in the office building across the railroad tracks from the Kohl Center.
Both offices are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.