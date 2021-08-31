 Skip to main content
Director of Wisconsin Public Radio resigns
Wisconsin Public Radio Director Mike Crane.

The 11-year director of Wisconsin Public Radio has stepped down as a national search is pending to find a replacement, the radio station said in a statement. 

Director Mike Crane's resignation announced his resignation Tuesday, effective Oct. 1. In a statement, Crane thanked the station's staff, calling it "an honor and a privilege" to serve the station for over a decade. 

"The opportunity to fulfill the Wisconsin Idea, to serve everyone in Wisconsin, attracted me to WPR," Crane said. "I am grateful to our many members and supporters, whose generosity and commitment has been inspiring."

An interim director will be named before the end of Crane's tenure, officials for Wisconsin Public Media said in the statement. Once a review of the station's organizational needs is finished, a national search will be underway to find a new director. 

