Director of Wisconsin Public Radio resigns

The 11-year director of Wisconsin Public Radio has stepped down as a national search is pending to find a replacement, the radio station said in a statement.
Director Mike Crane's resignation announced his resignation Tuesday, effective Oct. 1. In a statement, Crane thanked the station's staff, calling it "an honor and a privilege" to serve the station for over a decade.
"The opportunity to fulfill the Wisconsin Idea, to serve everyone in Wisconsin, attracted me to WPR," Crane said. "I am grateful to our many members and supporters, whose generosity and commitment has been inspiring."
An interim director will be named before the end of Crane's tenure, officials for Wisconsin Public Media said in the statement. Once a review of the station's organizational needs is finished, a national search will be underway to find a new director.
Chamberlin Rock: Rediscovery and removal
The rediscovery in recent years of a nearly century-old Wisconsin State Journal article that referred to a large boulder found on the UW-Madison campus as a "n-----head rock" led to the removal of the glacial erratic from Observatory Hill on Aug. 6, 2021. Read the State Journal's series of stories about the dispute, and some of the reaction to it, here.
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
While the rock itself is blameless, the cultural associations with it are enough for some to call for its removal.
Students of color called for the rock's removal because in the 1920s it was described using a racial slur.
I am fond of glacial erratics, those gigantic boulders originating in Canada during the last Ice Age that are now strewn across the glaciated …
I’ve read with bewilderment and disbelief the Nov. 19 article "70-ton boulder on UW campus on its way out," about removing the Chamberlin Rock.
It seems about 100 years ago simpletons called a rock on the campus of UW-Madison a derogatory racial slur.
A familiar and treasured rock on UW-Madison property is being removed because of the offensive name given to it 100 years ago. This removal ha…
Chamberlin Rock on Bascom Hill in Madison has proven recently to be problematic. The rock was once known by a disgusting and racist term a cen…
A glacial rock on the campus of UW-Madison has sparked a controversy.
I find it difficult to believe that a 70-ton boulder can be a reminder of racism on campus.
I am a 78-year-old lifelong Madison resident. I am a UW alumnus. I have long been aware of the Chamberlin Rock on its beautiful setting overlo…
If all goes smoothly, the rock could be removed this summer.
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.