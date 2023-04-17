Kai Yael Gardner Mishlove has always loved helping people.

She has worked to aid people who are homeless, formerly incarcerated people trying to get back on their feet and refugees, in various public health and social service roles in Chicago, Boston and Milwaukee.

In August, Mishlove, 57, was named the new executive director of Jewish Social Services of Madison – making her the first Black woman nationally to lead any Jewish social service agency. Locally, Mishlove is the first person of color to ever lead the organization.

“In this role, I feel like my life is coming full circle,” Mishlove said. “I am pursuing my passion of helping communities and developing a framework for an organization to help communities navigate challenges, and I’m doing so with a Jewish lens.”

Mishlove, who grew up in Chicago, was raised by two Southern parents who were very engaged with social justice. After studying political science at Boston University, Mishlove received her master’s degree in public health from the University of Illinois. For years, Mishlove served as a frequent volunteer within her own Jewish community, before being named director of the Jewish Community Relations Council in Milwaukee, where she focused on combating antisemitism and building community connections.

Balancing identities

As a Black Jewish woman, Mishlove has navigated balancing multiple identities throughout her life. She views this experience as a strength.

“All of us have intersecting identities. There’s a tendency to place folks in a box, and I think that’s society’s way of simplifying things,” she said. “I think we can come together and share our experiences and find that there’s more that brings us together than separates us.”

Following the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and amid rising public acts of antisemitism, Mishlove’s role as executive director of Jewish Social Services (JSS) places her at the forefront of a complex political and social moment. For years, Mishlove has been speaking out about the dangers of racism and hate. As she navigates her current role, she wants to inspire Madisonians to do the same.

“I think it’s very important to look at the roots of racism. The roots of bigotry. The roots of antisemitism. It’s usually based in fear,” she said. “If you see an incident, if you hear someone saying something disparaging or antisemitic or racist, call them out. Whether it’s at your Thanksgiving table with relatives or with co-workers over the watercooler. You have to speak up.”

Plans for expansion

As JSS looks toward expansion, there’s no one better to lead the organization than Mishlove, said Carousel Bayrd, president of JSS’ board of directors.

“It was really time for a leader that takes JSS to the next level,” Bayrd said. “Kai has already done a lot of that by streamlining the work that we do.”

“My goal for the organization is to strengthen what we already do well and expand into areas where we can support the Dane County community better,” Mishlove said.

Jewish Social Services of Madison provides a wide array of services to anyone in need. In addition to housing assistance and an emergency fund to help those who may be in danger of losing housing or employment, JSS offers a robust set of refugee resettlement and immigration services. The organization is the only resettlement agency in Dane County.

Some of JSS’ resettlement services include help finding housing, accessing benefits, enrolling in school and career development. Individuals that access JSS’ refugee and immigration services are from all over the globe, though Afghanistan, Iran, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ukraine and Syria are some of the most common areas clients come from.

“Since 2016, we’ve resettled over 388 refugees,” Mishlove said. “These are folks who are coming over with careers and expertise. When they come to the U.S., they’re sort of starting over, so we assist them in navigating that process.”

Ambitious goals

As she looks to the future of the organization, Mishlove has ambitious goals related to programming. Mishlove would like JSS to start offering services to individuals struggling with substance abuse, organize a memory cafe to support those with dementia and their caretakers, and start an entrepreneurial program geared toward clients who use their refugee and immigration services. Additionally, Mishlove said she hopes to build connections with other local nonprofits that address similar societal issues as JSS.

“I’m still learning about the nonprofit social service ecosystem in Madison,” she said. “How can we leverage our relationships with each other to benefit the entire Dane County community?”

Under Mishlove’s leadership, JSS plans to more effectively spread the word about the wide range of services that anyone can access through the organization, regardless of their faith. As Mishlove approaches her work with an intersectional lens, the goal is simple: to continue helping as many people as possible.

“I’m proud to be a Black Jewish woman doing this work,” Mishlove said. “We do this work through a Jewish lens, but with acceptance and inclusivity of everyone.”