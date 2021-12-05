Direct or indirect, Empty Stocking Club supporters are in good company

The Empty Stocking Club’s community ties run almost as deep as those of Ben Reynolds.
The Reynolds family has owned Reynolds Transfer & Storage since 1888.
And they’ve been donating the business’ services to store and transport toys for Empty Stocking since, well ...
“My understanding is that we’ve been doing this for a long time, like, going back decades,” said Ben Reynolds, part of the sixth generation to run the business. “I’ve seen a picture of my grandpa involved in the project.”
Having operated for 103 years and counting, the Empty Stocking Club is so deeply embedded in this community that it’s difficult to identify and trace all the connections.
Most are like the Reynolds’ business, working behind the scenes with little fanfare, doing the crucial jobs that make it possible for Empty Stocking to fulfill its mission of ensuring that every child in the area receives at least one new, high-quality toy at Christmas.
“Not only is the toy a toy,” Empty Stocking executive director Lynn Wood said. “But the toy also really represents everything behind it — all the donors and the supporters who have made sure that the toys can be purchased for the kids, all of the volunteers who donate their time to make sure that they are delivered and picked out and personalized for the child.”
Every bit of support is needed.
Empty Stocking provides about 10,000 toys each year, and that’s not an easy task.
Some support is direct: The Wisconsin State Journal sponsors the Empty Stocking Club. State Journal readers and other community members donate money to buy the Empty Stocking toys.
Last year, more than 2,700 people donated.
Empty Stocking also relies on hundreds of volunteers to help set up and run the annual Toy Depot at the Alliant Energy Center, where parents and caregivers choose the toys and books they want to bring home to their children.
The Empty Stocking Club is still seeking a lot of volunteers for this year’s Toy Depot. Volunteers can sign up online.
Frequently, a group of volunteers from a specific community organization will sign up to serve together.
Jenni Jeffress snagged 10 volunteering slots for the Rotary Club of Madison this year.
“I think it’s one of those experiences that we always look for at Rotary in which we can also build fellowship among members,” Jeffress said.
“I think Empty Stocking Club is a good example of that, because you kind of work with other volunteers as you’re doing service, and it gives people an opportunity both to participate and enjoy service, but also to get to know other ... Rotarian families better.”
Much of the community support for Empty Stocking, though, is indirect.
For example: Empty Stocking partners with the Madison Reading Project to give a new book to every child receiving an Empty Stocking toy.
But to make that happen, the Madison Reading Project holds a book drive and relies on its own group of volunteers to ensure that they have enough books at the Toy Depot.
And as part of that effort, Madison Reading Project partners with Books4School, which contributes books and storage space as the books are collected.
The Books4School website also includes the Madison Reading Project’s wish list, so customers can buy books for the Reading Project directly through Books4School.
“One of the things that we do is we provide high-quality, low-cost books. Our average price per book is about $2,” said Molly Fields, Books4School business development manager. “And it’s one of the ways that Madison Reading Project gets some of their books and is able to do what they do.”
Organizations such as Reach Dane, which provides early-childhood programming to underserved children, help the families they work with connect with the Empty Stocking Club.
“Sometimes our children do experience stress, given what comes with living with poverty,” said Amy Selenske, Reach Dane’s comprehensive services director. “We just want to be able to provide these special moments (like presents at Christmas) as often as we can for the children.”
Local schools also give information about the Empty Stocking Club in the newsletters they send to thousands of families each week.
All of that effort, all of that support, culminates at the Toy Depot, coming up on Dec. 14-15.
“We feel that it’s part of being a good community company to just make sure that we’re using our resources to help people in the community,” Ben Reynolds said. “So for us this is kind of a (natural) project. We like to do this whenever we can provide a service that is out of somebody else’s comfort zone, but it’s squarely within ours. That’s obviously ideal.”
Families can apply for Empty Stocking Club services until Tuesday at emptystockingclub.com, which has information on donating online and volunteering as well. State Journal readers also can donate to the Empty Stocking Club using the envelope included in today’s newspaper. Donations can be mailed to: Empty Stocking Club, Wisconsin State Journal, Box 8056, Madison, WI 53708.