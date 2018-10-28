Thousands of ghoulish creatures, superheroes, pop-culture figures and other costume-clad revelers took to State Street on Saturday to celebrate the annual Halloween gathering Freakfest.
The 13th annual Freakfest drew out those in disco duds, a group of roving nuns and multiple people in Batman costumes of varying quality for a night of music, drinking and people watching.
Among the cornucopia of costume-wearers, Rose Wood stood apart from some of the more common sights, including the multiple Waldos that made finding them an easy enough task.
Wood, of Paoli, went in a homemade costume of a shark-filled tornado from the made-for-television movie series “Sharknado.”
She has been attending Halloween events in Downtown Madison since the ‘80s and remembers the rougher years before Freakfest started as a gated and ticketed event in 2006. Last year, Wood and her friend dressed up in homemade robot costumes.
“Nobody knew what we were,” Wood said. “So I decided to do a Sharknado.”
Adam Hanke and Max Hanke, brothers from East Troy, turned out for their first Freakfest experience, dressed as a disco ball and a chicken, respectively.
“This is the freakiest fest of the Midwest,” Max Hanke said.
In a couple’s costume based off the animated television comedy “Bob’s Burgers,” Andy Breunsbach and Heather Emery made their third trip to Freakfest with their friend Jon Villarreal, who traveled to Madison for his second Freakfest experience.
“All of this has such a reputation, we heard it was fun from so many people,” Breunsbach, a junior at UW-Whitewater, said, pointing out his appreciation for a man dressed as a skeleton dinosaur. “Everyone should at least come by and check it out.”
Along State Street, three stages offered those looking to take in musical performances a wide variety this year.
The event’s most prominent stage featured female artists or women-fronted bands, which organizers said was an effort to bring more diversity to the event.
The Capitol Stage at the top of State Street was to be headlined by indie-pop band MisterWives and included Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Lex Allen, Gender Confetti and DJ Boyfrrriend.
Aimed at the late-high school and college-age crowds, the Gilman Street Stage had headliner Quinn XCII, a hip-hop artist out of Detroit, UW-Madison student Yung Gravy, DJay Mando, Son!, Kenny Hoopla and Neu Dae.
Local acts were the focus on the Francis Street Stage, with Distant Cuzins, The Dirty Nil, Solid Freex, Parsing, Dead Soft and The Minotaurs.
The Halloween celebration Downtown has come a long way since the city started gating and ticketing the State Street area in 2006, looking to put an end to high numbers of arrests and clogged streets. The following year, the city partnered with Frank Productions to bring musical artists to the event.
By early Saturday night, no arrests or major incidents had been reported, said Madison police spokesman Joel DeSpain, but he said most issues at Freakfest occur after midnight.