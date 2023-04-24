When the clouds cleared from the southern Wisconsin sky late Sunday, it provided a rare opportunity for those still up to experience the aurora borealis.
Commonly referred to in this part of the world as the northern lights, the show is the result of electrons colliding with the upper reaches of Earth’s atmosphere, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
The northern lights and the city of Madison skyline are seen Sunday from the Olin Park boat landing.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
NOAA has a website that provides a 30 to 90 minute forecast of the location and intensity of the aurora. Another page gives the probability of the lights being seen tonight or the next night. Both include helpful colored maps that show the reach of the auroras.
Shovelors Sink along Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton is seen in the foreground early Monday as the northern lights dance above.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
NOAA also has a 27-day Space Weather Outlook Table, a numerical forecast of key solar-geophysical indices that show when an aurora may be more visible.
However, while predicting when the lights will occur and their intensity has improved greatly over the years, conditions can quickly change. Other weather factors, particularly cloud cover, can severely reduce the ability to see the lights and their ranging colors.
In addition, there are a number of mobile apps that also track and predict the northern lights.
Photos: The Northern Lights appear over Madison
Northern Lights
UW-Madison students gather late Sunday on the shoreline of Lake Mendota to take in the northern lights.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights as seen late Sunday from the UW-Madison Limnology parking lot.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The State Capitol and the northern lights glow late Sunday in this image taken from Wyldhaven Park in Monona.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights and the city of Madison skyline are seen Sunday from the Olin Park boat landing.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights, seen here from James Madison Park, glow over Lake Mendota late Sunday.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
A pontoon boat and pier used by the UW-Madison Limnology Department is seen late Sunday as the northern lights glow above Lake Mendota.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights attracted scores of people late Sunday to the shoreline of Lake Mendota to take in the northern lights.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
Scores of people gathered on the shoreline of Lake Mendota at UW-Madison to take in Sunday night's showing of the northern lights.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
A woman checks her phone late Sunday after taking a few photos of the northern lights near the UW-Madison Limnology building along Lake Mendota.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
A woman on Sunday takes a photo of the northern lights as they appeared over Lake Mendota.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The UW-Madison Lake Shore Path is illuminated with street lights as the aurora borealis appears over Lake Mendota late Sunday in this image taken from Observatory Drive near the Washburn Observatory.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
Two people share a blanket late Sunday as they take in the northern lights from Observatory Hill at UW-Madison.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
People gathered Sunday night on Observatory Hill at UW-Madison to take in the aurora borealis over Lake Mendota.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights are seen here early Monday along Timber Lane.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights are seen here along Timber Lane in the town of Middleton just west of Madison.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
Shovelors Sink along Mineral Point Road in the town of Middleton is seen in the foreground early Monday as the northern lights dance above.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
This image of the northern lights over Lake Monona and the city of Madison skyline was taken late Sunday from the Olin Park boat ramp.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights can be seen late Sunday in the distances from a pier at Olin Park.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights appear late Sunday over Lake Monona.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
Northern Lights
The northern lights, seen here late Sunday from Olin Park, glow in the distance.
BARRY ADAMS, STATE JOURNAL
