Destination Madison's new message: Get outside!

The folks who market Dane County as a tourist destination have a new message: Go to a park. Hike on a trail. Check out our lakes.
In past years, Dane County has received funds from the state Department of Tourism’s Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) grant to support CrossFit Games, Bucky on Parade and Essential Madison Experiences, like a Betty Lou Cruise, a trip to the National Mustard Museum or a "build a Wisconsin cheese board" class.
In light of coronavirus closures, this year Destination Madison will launch a campaign called “Explore Outdoor Madison.”
The effort would allow Dane County cities to promote picnics, green spaces, trails and lakes. Outdoor spaces connect city to city, and Destination Madison officials intend to cross-promote the entire area. It feels like a better fit at a time where some may not yet feel comfortable among crowds. (In late May, new cases of COVID-19 were at the highest they've been since mid-March.)
“The grants are very important to destinations across the state to give them marketing capabilities they wouldn’t otherwise have, especially now with the cuts that organizations like ours are having to take,” said Rob Gard, director of PR and communications for Destination Madison.
Destination Madison (formerly the Greater Madison Convention & Visitors Bureau) was awarded $35,250. It was one of more than 20 organizations to receive money from the latest round of JEM grants, a funding stream that was broadened under an emergency order from Gov. Tony Evers in April. Nonprofit organizations are able to use the dollars to help promote tourism in their area.
The expanded criteria allowed applicants to be able to place advertising in “a time that has traditionally received substantial numbers of tourists in the area,” per the department’s website.
There was $456,196 remaining in the $1.13 million program for this fiscal year, according to the agency. The 40 organizations that applied for grants sought nearly $985,000.
Across the state, tourism officials are prepared to see a contraction of Wisconsin’s $13 billion industry.
Still, they’re holding on to hope. A national survey earlier this month found the percentage of people who have “canceled travel plans completely” has decreased, while people who have “reduced travel plans” has increased. Additionally, 27% of travelers with trips planned in the next six months have changed their trip to something they can drive to, up from 19% just the week before.
“Research has shown that when people begin to travel, they will want to go local and regional first,” Gard said. “They’ll also want to go to spaces where they feel that they’re not being forced into tight groups or crowds and have outdoor access. We know that people in the region will want to travel again, especially as summer comes up. They’ve been staying safe at home for a long time. How can we make them feel safe in Madison?”
Other efforts around the state include “Welcome Back to Wisconsin’s Great River Road,” a promotion for seven counties in Western Wisconsin, headed by the Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission.
“COVID-19 has been a major issue for the economy here,” said Sherri Quamme, Wisconsin chair of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission. “Over two million people visit this area every year. Picture bald eagles soaring overhead as you travel down the river. The colors of the bluffs. This is the Driftless, and there is no place like it on earth.”
With a $20,000 JEM grant matched by its own funds, the commission is working with River Travel Media to develop sweepstakes that will be promoted on social media, with deals in communities along the river. Entrants could win a ride on the La Crosse Queen riverboat in La Crosse, dinner at Rocky’s Supper Club in Stoddard, or fishing on Clements Fishing Barge in Genoa.
Leaders expect the investment could have an economic impact of nearly $500,000.
“We really are wanting to boost our businesses and help our community as we recover,” said Quamme.
JEM grants are dispersed several times a year, and the maximum grant amount is $39,500. Grants can only be used for promotional expenses like email marketing campaigns, advertising in magazines and newspapers, and billboards. Wisconsin’s 112 million visitors supported more than 199,000 full and part-time workers in 2018, making tourism Wisconsin’s third largest industry, per the agency.
