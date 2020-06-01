Destination Madison's new message: Get outside!

“COVID-19 has been a major issue for the economy here,” said Sherri Quamme, Wisconsin chair of the Mississippi River Parkway Commission. “Over two million people visit this area every year. Picture bald eagles soaring overhead as you travel down the river. The colors of the bluffs. This is the Driftless, and there is no place like it on earth.”

With a $20,000 JEM grant matched by its own funds, the commission is working with River Travel Media to develop sweepstakes that will be promoted on social media, with deals in communities along the river. Entrants could win a ride on the La Crosse Queen riverboat in La Crosse, dinner at Rocky’s Supper Club in Stoddard, or fishing on Clements Fishing Barge in Genoa.

Leaders expect the investment could have an economic impact of nearly $500,000.

“We really are wanting to boost our businesses and help our community as we recover,” said Quamme.

JEM grants are dispersed several times a year, and the maximum grant amount is $39,500. Grants can only be used for promotional expenses like email marketing campaigns, advertising in magazines and newspapers, and billboards. Wisconsin’s 112 million visitors supported more than 199,000 full and part-time workers in 2018, making tourism Wisconsin’s third largest industry, per the agency.

