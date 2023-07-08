A Dane County travel organization has launched a free program and mobile app to encourage more bike tourism in the already bicyclist-friendly Madison area.

Destination Madison’s new Madison By Bike app features four trails with locations for bicyclists to check in at along each route. The four routes are the Capital City State Trail, Cannonball Path, Lakeshore Path and Southwest Commuter Path.

The idea is to encourage visitors and residents in the Madison area to patronize businesses, as well as parks and attractions they might not have heard of before, along the trails, said Destination Madison CEO Ellie Chin.

The app comes after the success of Destination Madison’s similar Madison on Tap program, which encourages participants to patronize roughly 30 to 35 breweries in the region.

To sign up for Madison By Bike, users can go to the Destination Madison website at visitmadison.com, and get their program pass using their email, phone number and ZIP code. The pass offers a half-off discount for users of Madison BCycle, a company that offers public usage of electric bikes across the city.

A link is then sent to your mobile phone, which opens the pass in a web browser, and directs you to download the program’s app. You can use the app to check in at various trail stops in exchange for points, Chin said.

The points allow the user to earn prizes and redeem discounts at local businesses. They also allow for donations to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison.

“Biking is more than a ride in Madison — it’s our culture, and it’s for everyone,” said Chin. “Madison By Bike makes biking approachable for cyclists of all experience levels.”

