On a recent Thursday morning at the top of State Street, a little boy runs up to the temporary painted flamingo wings on the side of the Wisconsin Historical Museum and poses for a picture. There’s a line waiting for a food cart nearby, and friends sit and eat at the multicolored chairs and tables sprinkled around the area.
But the view from Ian’s Pizza, next door at 100 State St., isn’t always so sunny.
“We can look out our windows and see drugs being exchanged out in the open,” said owner Nick Martin.
That’s the consistent juxtaposition at the top of State Street, one of the busiest pedestrian intersections in Wisconsin. Just steps from the Capitol and vibrant State Street shops, there’s rising concern about troubling behavior.
Rebecca Cnare, an urban design planner for the city, thinks the intersection of State, West Mifflin and North Carroll streets has seen significant improvement over the last few years, a fact she attributes to more programming, physical changes to the space and outreach to the homeless.
“Four years ago, we never would have had tables and chairs, and food carts, and pop-up markets,” she said.
But “despite all that,” Cnare said, there are still problems. According to some nearby business owners, criminal activity is some of the worst they've seen in years.
It’s a “very pernicious, very consistent,” problem, said Jason Freedman, captain of the Madison Police Department's Central District. He said police are working hard to “try to keep the fire from burning out of control.”
The city began re-evaluating the situation at the top of State Street this summer, a team effort between the MPD, mayor’s office and staff from city offices like Planning, Parks and Community Services. Area business owners also started meeting in the last few months, because as Martin said, they had to do something.
The top of State Street is an appealing location to gather, minutes from a city meeting say, because there’s shade, public restrooms and bus lines nearby and a flow of pedestrian traffic for panhandling.
The area known as “Philosopher’s Grove,” on the 100 block W. Mifflin St., was created in 2004, adorned with granite and bronze stones, landscaping and stages. More and more people came to regularly hang out there after Lisa Link Peace Park at 425 State St. closed in 2010 for improvements and the Central Library closed in 2011 for reconstruction.
Problems in the area grew and by 2013 included fighting, drug-dealing, open intoxication, prostitution and public urination. The group was a mix of a vulnerable homeless population and individuals preying on them, Cnare said.
Still today, Cnare said the city has found “the people doing the criminal behavior aren’t homeless people,” but are “coming on the bus and hanging out and leaving.” Freedman agreed, saying “the vast majority of them are not homeless,” and the homeless are not driving the criminal activity, a belief some businesses owners echoed.
To combat the problems, the city removed the granite and bronze stones used for seating in Philosopher’s Grove in 2015. The MPD focused more resources on the spot, and at one point issued warnings and $439 tickets for sitting on planters. Area businesses owners hired their own private security.
More changes came in 2017. The Beacon, a day resource center for the homeless, opened at 615 E. Washington Ave. Madison contracted with Sankofa Behavioral & Community Health and Operation Welcome Home to perform street outreach to the homeless.
The police led eight special initiatives last year, days when they dedicate a team of officers to the area and give warnings, tickets and make arrests for drug activity, drinking or damaging behavior, Freedman said.
The city passed an ordinance to create a new vending area to bring more positive activity to the space. The Madison Central Business Improvement District has a contract with the city of Madison to provide programming like kids craft mornings, ice cream socials and pop-up shops, because “when there are programs and activities at the top of State Street, things go well,” Cnare said.
Programming is meant to be inclusive to the homeless, Cnare said. One of the best examples of this, said BID executive director Tiffany Kenney, are Ian’s Pizza open mics on Tuesday nights, where anybody can sign up and jump in.
And one of the most successful initiatives has been cafe seating, Kenney said, which BID brought to the area in 2017 with signs that say things like “Linger … don’t loiter!”
Despite all these efforts, Freedman expects the number of arrests and calls for service in the area for this summer to be similar to last year.
While Freedman sees the Beacon as a needed resource, he thinks an unintended consequence is that it draws some individuals who prey on the Beacon’s vulnerable populations. When the Beacon closes or it's a nice day, “a natural vacuum exists at the top of State Street," he said, acting as one contributing factor to the problems there.
City officials emphasize that issues ebb and flow in the area, and everyone agrees negative behavior always flares up in the summer.
Freedman said what they’ve seen in the summer so far has been “particularly challenging,” with much more drug activity and defiant behaviors from some individuals.
The space is gaining a reputation as a place to buy heroin, fentanyl and carfentanil, Freedman said, and it’s “reminiscent of an open-air drug market.”
Nearby business owners agreed that the criminal activity is at a high, and it doesn’t always stay outside.
Individuals will come into Ian’s, steal ice and soda, and then pour liquor in it. Staff can “ask them nicely not to do it,” Martin said, but “beyond that they get very aggressive in the store” and cause a scene, which he said is very uncomfortable for staff and for customers. There's a wider "sense of, I know I can do what I want, and not (see) many consequences for it," he said.
Sam Chehade is the owner of Michelangelo's Coffee House at 114 State St., and he's dealt with problems for years. He uses keys for the bathrooms because individuals would use them to sell drugs, wash themselves, or even have sex. His staff has to call the police or private security when individuals, seemingly high or intoxicated, come in and disrupt the cafe. One staff member was recently followed and taunted on his way home.
“I’m a for-profit business. I need to have a clean business and a safe environment for my customers,” Chehade said.
Jack Sosnowski is president of the Noble Chef Hospitality Group, which owns Freiburg Tap Haus, Ivory Room Piano Bar, and Buck and Badger Northwoods Lodge in the area. He said individuals try to panhandle money and food from his customers in sidewalk cafes.
Some business owners said the cafe tables and increased programming have helped, and believe the police are doing all they can. They don’t have easy answers, but more needs to be done, they said.
“(The area) is the showpiece of the state. When people come from all over the world, do you know what they see?” Chehade asked.
It’s a problem the developers behind the proposed boutique hotel on the 100 block of State Street are concerned about, but also hoping to help alleviate with their presence in what is now a largely vacant space, said Eric Nordeen, co-founder of Ascendant Holdings Real Estate.
The proposed hotel would provide staff, a valet, security cameras and a lit storefront in the area, he said, and offer the unique benefit of being constantly open. Hotels “don’t even have keys for their doors because they never lock,” he said.
Long term, Kenney would like to see comprehensive physical changes to the space, which she called “awkward” and not “really the best for the performances and activities we’d like to be doing.”
In the short term, the city is working on the issue, discussing tactics like encouraging vendors to sell in the area. They've had trouble hosting vendors consistently in the spot, and minutes from a city meeting noted that “food carts are complaining about safety.”
A private group is looking into gating an alley that is “basically being used as an open toilet,” Freedman said. Another possible physical change: removing a wall that runs between two lamp posts, often used as a bench. Removing the wall won’t be easy, as there is water and electricity running through it, Cnare said, so a temporary art piece might act to make the wall more attractive and prevent sitting.
“We want people to come and enjoy (the space) ... We don’t want people to be there from sunup to sundown,” Freedman said.
Cnare still thinks that in the long-term, the area has seen significant improvement, but “that doesn't mean that businesses … aren’t seeing acute issues with heroin overdoses and other concerning behaviors,” she said.
“The bottom line is, it’s complicated and nobody has one solution,” she said.