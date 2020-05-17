Desperate for morels in Muscoda

That’s why people flock to east-facing hillsides at this time of the year and keep their heads down hoping for a big score.

Morchella esculenta has been found in all 50 states, but the Midwest is a prime location for the spongelike mushroom. Many people hunt on their own land, but the mushrooms can also be found on public lands such as state parks, where it’s legal to also harvest edible fruits and nuts, wild asparagus and watercress for personal consumption, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

Only the mad disclose their favorite spots. That’s why the posts on the Wisconsin Morel Mushroom Hunters Facebook page are purposefully vague. Michele Brown Schultz posted last week eight photos of morels she found in Crawford County after four hours of searching.

“Well, not getting skunked but still slim pickins,” she wrote.

Other posts came in from Dane, Polk, Shawano, Outagamie and Waukesha counties.

“Slim pickings and too dang dry in Pierce County,” Faun Carel Stanton wrote on Thursday.

For the Muscoda Legion, the morel fundraiser is actually a multi-month process that is sourced with beef.