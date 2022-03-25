Deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says

A Dane County sheriff's deputy who was fired for undisclosed reasons in November — a month after saying she shot at a man who stabbed her in Festge Park — likely caused her own injuries with a box cutter while she was intoxicated, according to her termination letter.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation originally reported the deputy, Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez, said she saw a "suspicious person" while on routine patrol at the park in the town of Berry near Cross Plains at about 8:15 p.m. on Oct. 21. And Bortz-Rodriguez initially told authorities she approached a man who stabbed her with an edged weapon. The action caused her to fire her gun, and she was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

Throughout that night and into the morning, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather factual inconsistences in Bortz-Rodriguez's initial statement about the incident, according to a nine-page letter the Wisconsin State Journal obtained from the Sheriff's Office about her firing.

Bortz-Rodriguez later told authorities — after they pointed out the inconsistencies — that "following an earlier critical incident review at the precinct" she drove around to try and calm herself emotionally, according to the letter.

The deputy told authorities she then returned to the precinct and "traveled to an area near Riley's Tavern" where she later consumed a substance that is blacked out in the letter. Bortz-Rodriguez afterward decided she was going to "ride out" the rest of her shift, the letter states.

After not notifying a supervisor of her condition, Bortz-Rodriguez told authorities that upon arrival to Festge Park, she felt the substance she consumed take effect.

"You stated that you attempted to clear the park and while driving through ... believed you may have seen someone," according to the letter. "You stated you believed you 'really did see someone there' but now believe you may have 'hallucinated this stuff.'"

Despite her impaired condition, Bortz-Rodriguez told authorities that she discharged her firearm once, later thinking she may have shot herself.

After authorities asked if she had also caused some cuts to her arm, Bortz-Rodriguez said it was possible, the letter states. Authorities also asked her if a box cutter police found on the ground the night of the incident was likely department-issued — from her squad bag and not owned by the alleged assailant.

"You asked if the box cutter found at the scene was the box cutter from your squad bag," according to the letter. "You stated 'if it's not in my squad bag, then it's probably on the one on the ground.' There was not a box cutter in your squad bag when it was examined after the incident."

The letter states Bortz-Rodriguez was found to have violated several policies outlined in the Sheriff's Office Code of Conduct — those surrounding truthfulness, "unbecoming conduct," ethical behavior, conformance to laws, insubordination and work performance. The deputy also violated work rules surrounding the use of property, work performance and "personal actions and appearance."

Bortz-Rodriguez, 30, had been with the Sheriff's Office since May 2014.

In a separate letter to the State Journal explaining why portions of a 100-page case report about the incident and termination letter are blacked out, the Sheriff's Office said it was not disclosing what the deputy consumed "because of the sensitive nature of the investigation and the number of current employees who were interviewed."

"Release of these records without redactions would undermine the Department's ability to manage its workforce and to conduct its business, particularly with respect to investigating future internal matters of a confidential or sensitive nature," the letter from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Lt. Brian Hayes states. "Certain medical information provided by the deputy has also been redacted."

