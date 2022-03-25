Deputy fired for causing own injuries with box cutter while intoxicated, firing gun, Sheriff's Office says

The Dane County sherriff's deputy who was fired for undisclosed reasons in November — a month after saying a she shot at a man who stabbed her in Festge Park — was terminated for allegedly causing her own injuries with a box cutter while intoxicated on the night of the incident, reports say.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation originally reported in October the incident began about 8:15 p.m. — around when Sarah Bortz-Rodriguez allegedly saw a "suspicious person" while on routine patrol at the park in the town of Berry. Bortz-Rodriguez, the DCI said, approached a man she initially said stabbed her with an edged weapon. The action caused her to fire her gun, and she was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Throughout that night and into the morning, police searched for the alleged suspect. Residents in the immediate area were on lock down. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather factual inconsistences in Bortz-Rodriguez' initial statement about the incident, according to a nine-page termination letter the Wisconsin State Journal obtained from the Sheriff's Office.

Bortz-Rodriguez later told authorities — after they pointed out the inconsistencies — that "following an earlier critical incident review at the precinct" she drove around to try and calm herself emotionally, according to the letter.

The deputy told authorities she then returned to the precinct and "traveled to an area near Riley's Tavern" where she later consumed a substance that is blacked out in the letter. Bortz-Rodrigues had decided she was going to "ride out" the rest of her shift, the letter states.

After not notifying a supervisor of her condition, Bortz-Rodriguez told authorities that upon arrival to Festge Park, she felt the substance she consumed take affect, the letter states.

"You stated that you attempted to clear the park and while driving through, you believe you may have seen someone," the letter reads. "You stated you believed you 'really did see someone there' but now believe you may have 'hallucinated this stuff.'"

Despite her allegedly impaired condition, Bortz-Rodriguez told authorities that she discharged her firearm once, and thought she may have shot herself.

After authorities asked the deputy if she had also caused some cuts to her arm, Bortz-Rodriguez said in the letter it was possible. They also asked her if a box cutter police found on the ground the night of the incident was department-issued.

"There was not a box cutter in your squad bag when it was examined after the incident," the letter reads.

The letter states Bortz-Rodriguez was found to have violated several policies outlined in the Sheriff's Office Code of Conduct — those surrounding truthfulness, "unbecoming conduct," ethical behavior, conformance to laws, insubordination and work performance. The deputy also violated work rules surrounding the use of property, work performance and "personal actions and appearance."

In a separate letter to the State Journal explaining why portions of the 100-page case report about the incident and termination letter are blacked out, the Sheriff's Office said it was not disclosing what the deputy consumed "because of the sensitive nature of the investigation and the number of current employees who were interviewed."

"Release of these records without redactions would undermine the Department's ability to manage its workforce and to conduct its business, particularly with respect to investigating future internal matters of a confidential or sensitive nature," the letter from Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Lt. Brian Hayes states. "Certain medical information provided by the deputy has also been redacted."

