Demonstrators in support of Black lives block Downtown intersection, set up block party

Demonstrators in support of Black lives set up an impromptu block party Saturday night in the Downtown intersection of West Washington Avenue and Henry Street, where they set up tables and grills to prepare food, played music and painted the street with washable paint.

Jazzman Brown, president of Feeding the Youth and organizer of the event, said she wanted to make sure that protesters in Louisville, Kentucky, knew demonstrators in Madison, Wisconsin, were with them in solidarity as they marched through the streets after police officers there were not charged in the death of Breonna Taylor.

"We are just as upset and outraged as they are and we want justice just as much as they do," Brown said. "We'll be out here feeding people and making sure that people understand that we can't just sit idly by."

A few dozen protesters, flanked by cars, began a march in support of Black lives from Capitol Square at about 7:30 p.m., using vehicles and bikes to block traffic.

It is the third day of local demonstrations that have blocked traffic, including on the Beltline.

Silver Steppert, 21, said she feels enraged. After police in Louisville were not charged in the Taylor's death, Steppert said, “I couldn’t stay silent anymore.”