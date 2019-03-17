Democratic candidate for president Beto O'Rourke made campaign appearances in Madison and Milwaukee Sunday, promising to frequently visit the state as a candidate.
O'Rourke, a former congressman from Texas, spoke to hundreds of supporters Sunday morning at a Madison Cargo Coffee shop on East Washington Avenue on the Near East Side after earlier spending the morning at the Old Fashioned.
He also visited Milwaukee after the Madison event. The 2020 Democratic National Convention will be in Milwaukee.
The former member of a punk rock band signed skateboards, talked about immigration, social security, climate change and campaign finance policies in addition to the importance of winning Midwestern states like Wisconsin to retake the White House in the 2020 election.
President Donald Trump won Wisconsin in 2016 by less than one percent, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to win the state since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
"This state is fundamental to any prospect we have of electing a Democrat to the presidency in 2020," he said.
Sunday's stop was O'Rourke's second recent visit, but first as an official candidate, to Wisconsin. He met with UW-Madison student and faculty members on campus last month.
O'Rourke officially said he was running to be the Democratic nominee on Thursday.
About 400 gathered at the Near East Side coffees shop to listen to his ideas and ask questions, with about half having to stay outside because the shop was filled to capacity.
When asked about how he'd approach issues affecting Wisconsin's farmer and rural residents, O'Rourke said he'd be sure to listen to their ideas.
"The only way to successfully campaign in rural communities, and more importantly serve rural communities, is to show up and listen to rural communities," he said. "They have the answers ... if we will just listen to them."
Better infrastructure and ideas like better access to speedy internet would help improve small-town businesses, farmers or entice young people to rural areas, O'Rourke
"If you're a farmer, a rancher, a producer, try getting your goods to market if you can't get online," he said. "Try finishing your education, staring a business, finding a date on Tinder if you don't have access to the internet."
New polling
In a poll conducted by Emerson College that was released Sunday, O'Rourke placed fourth among 14 declared or potential Democrat candidates in the Wisconsin primary field.
Bernie Sanders, a U.S. senator from Vermont, led the field with 39 percent, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden.
Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren was third with 14 percent. O'Rourke had 6 percent.