Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to New York from Madison

The Dane County Regional Airport is located on Madison's East Side.
The Dane County Regional Airport announced Monday that Delta Airlines will provide daily flights to New York's LaGuardia Airport starting Oct. 13.
The direct flight route addition will create more opportunities for south-central Wisconsin residents to visit New York City and other East Coast locations, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a Monday statement.
It is also "a huge asset for our business community," added airport director Kim Jones.
The airport, located on Madison's East Side, additionally provides travel options for people departing to Seattle; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; and other worldwide locations.
"Delta Airlines continues to offer great service to (regional) travelers, and Dane County Regional Airport continues to provide the convenience of a short drive to the airport, easy parking and shorter lines," Jones said.
This new monument will be dedicated Friday outside the Peshtigo Fire Museum. The event will take place 150 years to the day of the fire that destroyed the northeastern Wisconsin city and surrounding region.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Survivors of the Peshtigo Fire meet 80 years later in 1951 to dedicate a historical marker in Peshtigo on the 80th anniversary of the blaze that
WISCONSIN HISTORICAL SOCIETY
A portrait of Father Peter Pernin hangs on the wall of the Peshtigo Fire Museum. Pernin wrote detailed and lengthy accounts of the fire.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
The tabernacle that Father Pernin saved during the Peshtigo Fire in 1871 is on display at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A monument dedicating the bridge in Peshtigo points out the importance of the river and the fundamental change the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 brought to the Marinette County community. Many people fled into the river in an attempt to escape the inferno.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors, from left, Vicki Morris, Bruce Topp and Bruce Morris all of Edgerton, Wisconsin, read through an exhibit at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A mass grave holds the remains of an estimated 350 victims of the 1871 Peshtigo Fire.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A large mural on the back wall of the Peshtigo Fire Museum attempts to depict the horror of Oct. 8, 1871, when a wind-fueled fire tore across northeastern Wisconsin. The massive blaze killed between 1,200 and 2,400 people, including 800 in Peshtigo. Many of those who survived fled into the Peshtigo River.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A mural of the 1871 fire in Peshtigo adorns the side of Peshtigo Pharmacy on French Street in Peshtigo, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Visitors walk through the cemetery where many victims of the Peshtigo Fire are buried. Located next to the museum, the cemetery is also home to a mass grave filled with the remains of an estimated 350 people who died in the fire but who could not be identified.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A petrified and charred Bible was found after the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 and is on display with a variety of other artifacts at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Volunteer curator Pauline King at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Wade Schenk stands on the porch of his home at 150 S. Beebe Ave. in Peshtigo. When fire tore through the city in 1871, the home, which was under construction, was charred but remained standing. It's the only structure that survived the devastating and deadly fire.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Exhibits ranging from the Peshtigo Fire of 1871 to classroom and apothecary exhibits showing what life was like in Peshtigo around that time, fill the first floor and basement at the Peshtigo Fire Museum in Peshtigo, Wis., Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Artifacts from the home at 150 S. Beebe Ave. in Peshtigo include a charred piece of lumber. Pieces of charred wood remain on the home, which was under construction in 1871.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
Pauline King, a volunteer docent, gives a tour at the Peshtigo Fire Museum. The tabernacle from the Catholic church, which can be seen behind King, was removed from the church by a priest. The tabernacle, which held the host and a chalice, was found days after the fire floating in the river.
KAYLA WOLF, STATE JOURNAL
A Wisconsin Historical Society marker in the Fire Cemetery in downtown Peshtigo tells the story of the Peshtigo Fire. Earlier estimates of the number of lives lost have been increased as the fire has been more closely studied. It's believed as many as 2,500 people were killed in the firestorm the night of Oct. 8, 1871. More people died in the Peshtigo Fire than any other wildfire in U.S. history.
Jason Maloney/For Agri-View
The Peshtigo Fire Museum stands along Oconto Avenue in Peshtigo, Wisconsin. The museum houses artifacts and tells the story of the great Peshtigo Fire of 1871. The building was a church until 1963. Visit
www.peshtigofiremuseum.com for more information.
Jason Maloney/For Agri-View
An artist's rendering of the Peshtigo Fire, October 8, 1871. As wind-fed fire raged through town, people fled to the river.
THE CAPTIAL TIMES ARCHIVES
