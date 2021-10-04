 Skip to main content
Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to New York from Madison
Delta Airlines to offer direct flights to New York from Madison

Dane County Regional Airport

The Dane County Regional Airport is located on Madison's East Side.

 AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL

The Dane County Regional Airport announced Monday that Delta Airlines will provide daily flights to New York's LaGuardia Airport starting Oct. 13.

The direct flight route addition will create more opportunities for south-central Wisconsin residents to visit New York City and other East Coast locations, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in a Monday statement.

It is also "a huge asset for our business community," added airport director Kim Jones.

The airport, located on Madison's East Side, additionally provides travel options for people departing to Seattle; Philadelphia; Phoenix; Charlotte, North Carolina; Newark, New Jersey; and other worldwide locations.

"Delta Airlines continues to offer great service to (regional) travelers, and Dane County Regional Airport continues to provide the convenience of a short drive to the airport, easy parking and shorter lines," Jones said.

