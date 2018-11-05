A local delivery driver who initially thought a headlight on her car was glowing soon realized her car was on fire.
The driver was not injured in the incident reported at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday at 2739 University Avenue, in the parking lot of Wings Over Madison, the Madison Fire Department said.
"She was picking up the next order ready to go from a restaurant when she found something glowing in the headlight of her car, and it wasn't the headlight," said spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster. "Soon it was apparent the front end of her vehicle was on fire."
The fire was in the engine compartment, and firefighters were able to keep it confined and not spread to the passenger area.
The cause of the fire is unknown; no damage estimate was given.