The DeForest Village Board voted Tuesday night to file a formal complaint against the village's police chief, the first step in what members said they hoped would end with the chief's termination.
In a closed session, the board voted to file a complaint against Daniel Furseth, who has been on paid leave since May 23 after the recent discovery of a video posted in 2015 of Furseth making racist comments about a group of black men.
The 11-year-old video shows five well dressed black men walking towards a Steak ‘n Shake parking lot. Furseth narrates the video in a stereotypical voice, saying statements like “All right boys let’s go in. This is the fanciest-ass restaurant we ever been to and it is called the Steak ‘n Shake.”
After the video surfaced, Furseth was put on paid leave.
The board also cited three other incidents that contributed to its decision. Village Board President Judd Blau said those included two instances of Furseth mishandling sensitive information, and an instance of harassment and bullying in the police department that Furseth neglected to address. The complaint has not yet been made public.
Blau said he is hoping Furseth is terminated.
“I am disappointed in his actions or inactions in a variety of instances,” he said. “I feel as though we need to have a different person leading the police department.”
Furseth has worked for the police department for 29 years, with the last year as Police Chief. He declined the village’s offer to resign with a severance package worth six months’ pay and accumulated vacation time and sick days, for a total of about $120,000.
After the complaint is filed, the Village Police and Fire Commission can then decide to fire Furseth.
Commissioner Myra Josephson declined to comment on the complaint Wednesday.