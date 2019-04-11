The victim in a fatal two-car crash Wednesday afternoon in Columbia County has been identified as Trevin Horn, 19, DeForest.
Horn was a passenger in a car that collided with another car at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Highway CS and Wilson Road in the town of Dekorra, the Sheriff's Office said.
Horn was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two people in the car were taken to UW Hospital in Madison and the driver and lone occupant of the other car was taken to Divine Savior Hospital in Portage.
The report said it appeared the Mitsubishi Eclipse Horn was a passenger in lost control while heading west on Highway CS, colliding with the eastbound Buick Regal.
Law enforcement said roadway conditions appeared to have been a factor in the crash, and weather reports showed it was snowing at the time of the crash.