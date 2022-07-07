Decorated Madison chess champ heads back to U.S. Junior Championship

Awonder Liang is a two-time World Youth Chess Champion, the second-youngest U.S. player to ever achieve the International Master title, and the third-youngest to achieve the title of grandmaster.

But now, the 19-year-old is approaching chess with a different mindset.

Liang, of Madison, is competing this week at the 2022 U.S. Junior Championship, an invitation-only tournament showcasing the top 10 junior players in the U.S. He is a three-time champion of the event, having won in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

He skipped the past two years because of school and the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

Before heading to the competition that will determine this year’s champion, Liang, now a student at the University of Chicago, was reveling in the freedom of summer break in his hometown — riding his bike around Madison, hanging out with friends and attempting a mini-triathlon for fun over the Fourth of July weekend.

“At the moment, I’m much more of a student than I’d say I’m a chess player,” Liang said during an interview before the Independence Day holiday. “For me, it’s just a lot more relaxed. I’ve been able to do a lot more things,” he said, like enjoying “the beautiful city of Madison.”

“I try to keep up with the chess news. I look at some of the top-level games. I analyze my own games,” said Liang, who’s been playing chess since age 5.

“But to get better at chess, it’s about focused and dedicated practice, right? And at the moment, it’s a little bit relaxed. Maybe too relaxed,” he said with a laugh.

Top seed

Nevertheless, with games starting Thursday, Liang is “the top seed by rating” at the 2022 U.S. Junior Championship, said Mike Nietman, of Madison, president of the Wisconsin Chess Association.

Nietman has known Liang and his family for many years, and followed Liang’s career as it has taken the young chess player to tournaments around the world.

“He has a really good chance of winning this event,” Nietman said. “Madison and the entire state chess community will be rooting for him.”

Liang planned to travel to St. Louis for the championship week with his younger brother, Able, a student at West High School. Their older brother, Adream, is a full-time student at UW-Madison.

Liang himself has been in the headlines since he was 8 and defeated a grandmaster, the highest-rated player in the game. He was the youngest to accomplish that feat in a sanctioned tournament game with standard time limits, earning him the label “child prodigy.”

“A 9-year-old from Madison, Wis., became the youngest chess master in American history last weekend when his rating passed 2,200 after he won two games at the Midwest Open Team Chess Festival in Dayton, Ohio,” The New York Times reported in 2013.

West graduate

Liang attended Hamilton Middle School, then spent several years as a homeschooler before returning to West High School for his upperclassman years and graduation. At the University of Chicago, he’s been taking required courses and has not declared a major, although he might end up in a STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field, he said.

School — and now summer vacation — have been more top-of-mind than chess lately, Liang said.

“My priorities are shifting a little bit, so I don’t necessarily have to be so competitive,” he said. “I don’t have to have that pressure on me. There are other aspects of chess — it’s a great way to meet people. At the University of Chicago, there is a chess club that I’m involved in that serves not just ... students, but also the greater Chicago South Side community.”

The 2022 U.S. Junior Championship, for players up to age 20, will offer $40,600 in prizes, plus a $10,000 scholarship for the winner, and runs through July 16. Fans can watch the action live on www.uschesschamps.com and on the Saint Louis Chess Club’s YouTube and Twitch.tv channels.

The event is held at the Chess Club and Scholastic Center in St. Louis, deemed the nation's official chess capital.

Another rung

The biggest prize of the competition, said Nietman, is that the winner gets seeded into the U.S. Chess Championships. Liang has played in that competition following each of his three Junior wins “and did quite well, finishing in the top half the last time,” Nietman said.

While many players now spend far more time playing chess online or on a phone than on a physical chess board, said Liang, “it’s fun to see the face” of another person across the table and to experience “the language you can see on the board.”

Maybe, he said, being in summer vacation mode will make him a more creative player in this week’s championship.

“Of course it’s a goal” to win the title, he said. “I’d sort of like to break into the top 100 in the world. Right now I’m in the top 150, and so the top 100 is not really all that far off.

“I’ll try my best, but I’m kind of satisfied where I am right now,” he said. “It’s nice to be able to relax and just enjoy the game.”