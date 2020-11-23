December Farmers' Markets moving into large pavilion at Alliant

The extended outdoor season ended Saturday and there won't be any market this week because of Thanksgiving.

Elliott said throughout the season, she's heard from many customers that they love doing their shopping on Wednesdays.

The market extension doesn't include Saturdays because "when it inevitably begins to snow, snow removal early on Saturday mornings is a perpetual challenge, especially for our farmers who are traveling from rural areas, with many traveling more than an hour," she said.

With the advance-order model, Elliott said, she wants to make sure that member farmers can make it "during all types of weather. "

While customers still stay in their vehicles and drive through the pavilion, farmers are sheltered from rain, snow and wind, Elliott said. "It is an unheated, large, utilitarian space."

Since its Capitol Square permit was revoked this year due to COVID-19, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect vendors and customers. She reopened the market in stages, first at Garver Feed Mill in March, then at Alliant in April. She's called each new model, including this one, "a pilot."

The Farmers' Market around the Capitol Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972.