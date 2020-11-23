December Farmers' Markets moving into large pavilion at Alliant

The Dane County Farmers’ Market will hold food pickups for three straight Wednesdays, starting Dec. 2, inside Pavilion 2 at the Alliant Energy Center.
The market will move from outdoors at Alliant's Willow Island to the 189,000-square-foot pavilion, which will shelter vendors while customers to drive through. Vendors will put orders into customer vehicles without contact.
The market will run from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. with orders needing to be placed in advance.
"If it is successful, we will continue throughout the winter months," said market manager Sarah Elliott.
Customers can order from multiple vendors, paying in advance with one transaction using the WhatsGood app or website.
Vehicles need to enter the Alliant Energy Center from Rusk Avenue, and once inside Pavilion 2, must not leave their vehicles.
As has been the practice through the pandemic, customers are assigned time slots to pick up their items. Times are based on the first letter of a customer's first name, with A through J coming from 3:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m., and K thru Z coming from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Bicyclists and pedestrians can move through the site in the same way. "There is ample room to ensure it is safe," Elliott said.
The extended outdoor season ended Saturday and there won't be any market this week because of Thanksgiving.
Elliott said throughout the season, she's heard from many customers that they love doing their shopping on Wednesdays.
The market extension doesn't include Saturdays because "when it inevitably begins to snow, snow removal early on Saturday mornings is a perpetual challenge, especially for our farmers who are traveling from rural areas, with many traveling more than an hour," she said.
With the advance-order model, Elliott said, she wants to make sure that member farmers can make it "during all types of weather. "
While customers still stay in their vehicles and drive through the pavilion, farmers are sheltered from rain, snow and wind, Elliott said. "It is an unheated, large, utilitarian space."
Tori Gerding said she's in no hurry to open in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, and is shooting for January.
Since its Capitol Square permit was revoked this year due to COVID-19, Elliott has had to figure out new ways to connect vendors and customers. She reopened the market in stages, first at Garver Feed Mill in March, then at Alliant in April. She's called each new model, including this one, "a pilot."
The Farmers' Market around the Capitol Square has been a Saturday tradition in Madison since 1972.
Before the pandemic, each Saturday from mid-April through mid-November, 12,000 to 20,000, people bought items from more than 150 local farmers and small food producers. Some vendors also sold on Wednesdays in front of Madison's City-County Building.
The market runs year-round, moving to indoors to the Monona Terrace Convention Center in late fall, and until last year, the Madison Senior Center in winter. Last year, the indoor Late Winter Market moved to the newly-renovated and larger Garver Feed Mill on Madison's East Side.
Elliott said Public Health Madison and Dane County and the Dane County Alliant Energy Center have been invaluable partners throughout the pandemic, supporting opportunities that are safe and meet public health guidelines.
