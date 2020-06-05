'Dear Mrs. Cummings,' who brought early dialogue on race to Madison, dies at 84

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The ages of the students ranged from nine to 13 and all but two were white, she wrote. "They are from similar backgrounds in that there has been very little contact on a person-to-person basis with black people."

"Dear Mrs. Cummings," one letter read, "I learned a great deal from the talk which you gave us. I was already for the black people, but from the talk which you gave us, I am for them even more. I hope to encourage small children so that they do not get the wrong idea about black people. Maybe even some grown-ups could be encouraged."

Another student wrote, "Dear Mrs. Cummings, thank you for coming to our school and talking to us. It was the best two hours I have ever had. It was very interesting. I think you brought out a point that people should think about. Thank you again."

Cummings, who was trained as a nurse, wrote in the anthology that reading through the letters provided a "great many reasons why this particular kind of dialogue is necessary. Children are thinking, asking questions, and often forming their own answers. Can they not help but be interested with the current national emphasis on the issues?"