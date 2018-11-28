Residents in nine Wisconsin counties declared federal disaster areas following the severe flooding in August and September have until Dec. 17 to apply for assistance.
Wisconsin Emergency Management said on Wednesday applications for federal aid are made through FEMA, and even if affected residents already registered with a local emergency management office or a volunteer group, registration with FEMA still needs to be made.
Disaster recovery centers are still open in four counties, where residents can get help applying for assistance.
The centers in Monroe and Marquette counties will only be open until Thursday. The Monroe County center is in Cashton and the Marquette County center is in Montello.
The Vernon County center in Westby will be open Monday through Saturday through Dec. 8, and the Dane County center in Middleton will be open Monday through Saturday through Dec. 14.
Renters, homeowners and businesses in Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon counties are eligible to apply for individual assistance for damage caused by flooding and storms from Aug. 17 through Sept. 14.
Registration can be made by calling FEMA toll-free at 800-621-3362 or by going online to DisasterAssistance.gov.
If you aren't sure if you are eligible for assistance, call FEMA and a representative can help.