1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Rock County

A rollover crash in the town of Lima Saturday morning left one person dead and another injured, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.
Officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox overturned with two people inside on the 8000 block of N. County Road KK in the town of Lima at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Sgt. Ryan Ooms said.
The driver, a 65-year-old male from Whitewater, was taken to the hospital where he later died, Ooms said. A 64-year-old female also from Whitewater suffered minor injuries in the front passenger seat.
Ooms said the two were traveling northbound on County Road KK when the driver "suffered a medical event" and lost control of the vehicle.