1 dead, 1 injured in rollover crash in Rock County

A rollover crash in the town of Lima Saturday morning left one person dead and another injured, the Rock County Sheriff's Office said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Officers found a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox overturned with two people inside on the 8000 block of N. County Road KK in the town of Lima at about 7:40 a.m. Saturday morning, Sgt. Ryan Ooms said.

The driver, a 65-year-old male from Whitewater, was taken to the hospital where he later died, Ooms said. A 64-year-old female also from Whitewater suffered minor injuries in the front passenger seat.

Ooms said the two were traveling northbound on County Road KK when the driver "suffered a medical event" and lost control of the vehicle.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.