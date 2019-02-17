One person was killed and another presumed missing after authorities found a crashed semitrailer submerged in a lake near Wisconsin Dells Sunday morning.
Authorities found a damaged guardrail on Interstate 90-94 just north of the Mirror Lake bridge in Sauk County at about 7:30 a.m., leading them to find a semitractor-trailer completely submerged in the lake after, said State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Henricksen.
An occupant was found dead in the cab of the semitrailer after hours of working to pull the semitrailer out of the water, which had slid through a ditch and off a cliff into Mirror Lake.
Authorities weren't able to say what may have caused the crash.
Henricksen said the search for another presumed occupant was called off Sunday evening due to decreasing visibility and the weather. He said the search will begin again Monday morning.
The crash occurred on eastbound I-90-94 at mile marker 91, he said.
I-90-94 closed for several hours Sunday to allow authorities to pull the semitractor-trailer out of the lake and clean up spilled diesel fuel.
Motorists were told to use Highway 23 at exit 89 to Highway 12, then back on to I-90-94 as an alternate route.