Daylight saving time starts this weekend: Set clocks ahead 1 hour

Don't forget to change your clocks this weekend with the switch to daylight saving time starting early Sunday morning.

The semi-annual clock change officially happens at 2 a.m. Sunday, when clocks should be set ahead one hour to 3 a.m.

Bar-goers don't have to worry about losing drinking time. Wisconsin law allows bars to stay open to 3:30 a.m. on DST switch morning, instead of closing at the normal 2:30 a.m.

DST runs from March 8 to Nov. 1 this year, when we'll turn back the clocks one hour. Hence the phrase, "spring ahead and fall back."

Here's a safety checklist from the Rock County Sheriff's Office recommended to go with the clock change:

 Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: All residences in Wisconsin are required to have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Daylight saving time is a good time each year to replace the batteries in your detector and push the test button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detectors every five years.