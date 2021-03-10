Daylight saving time starts this weekend: Set clocks ahead 1 hour

 Smoke Detectors and Carbon Monoxide Detectors: All residences in Wisconsin are required to have smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors on every level, including the basement, but not the attic or storage areas. Daylight saving time is a good time each year to replace the batteries in your detector and push the test button to be sure it’s working properly. Replace your detectors every five years.

 Emergency Go Bags: Be sure to have a basic emergency kit in your home with supplies, food and water to last you and your family for at least three days. Other items like a battery powered radio, flashlights, additional batteries, and first aid kit should also be included. Update your vehicle emergency kits to reflect the current and approaching seasons. For more information, go here.

 Emergency NOAA Weather Radio: Spring brings the threat of tornadoes. Make sure you have an emergency weather radio. It’s like having a tornado siren in your home. When it goes off, go to a safe place. Remember, the Outdoor Warning Sirens are only intended for citizens to hear outdoors.