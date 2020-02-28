David Kruchten resigns from Madison East High School, district closes internal investigation

A Madison East High School teacher accused of attempting to use hidden cameras to make child pornography has resigned from his position with Madison School District.

The district received a resignation letter from David Kruchten on Thursday, said spokesman Tim LeMonds.

At the beginning of February, interim Superintendent Jane Belmore announced that the now-former business and marketing teacher would not be returning to the school. But he remained on paid leave pending an investigation by the state Department of Justice.

In December, members of East High’s DECA business club found hidden cameras in their hotel rooms during a school field trip to Minneapolis. Kruchten was one of the teachers chaperoning the trip.

In late January, Krutchen was indicted by a federal grand jury on seven counts of attempting to use a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing an image. The indictment alleges he attempted to capture images in Wisconsin using hidden recording devices on Jan. 20 and Oct. 27 of last year.

