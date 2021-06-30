Dane County's only Black-owned bookstore may be Itty Bitty, but it's growing fast

On Sundays, the one day a week when the shop is open for browsing, Lenaye can be found at a tiny desk in the corner of the upstairs room just big enough for two wall-to-wall shelves with a children’s play set in between. On those shelves are a meticulously curated mix of new and used books by diverse authors. Lenaye tries to ensure that she has books by Black, Indian, Native American, Latino and LGBT authors for every age range, from picture books to novels.

Right at child height are a few special shelves filled with free books for young readers, all featuring protagonists of color. The books are part of the shop’s “Learning to Read Should Be Free” program, which lets customers add $5 to their orders to replenish the stock.

To Lenaye’s surprise, running the storage-room-sized shop has become a full-time job. She’s been flooded with orders from individuals, school districts and school librarians, which keeps her busy throughout the week, and she’s making more money than she did in any of her school jobs.

“I just didn't see it becoming this big this quick,” Lenaye said. “I knew that it was something people were interested in ... but I didn't think I would find so many people that see it as as important as I do.”