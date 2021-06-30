Dane County's only Black-owned bookstore may be Itty Bitty, but it's growing fast

The aptly named Itty Bitty Bookstore opened earlier this year in a 120-square-foot former office on Stoughton’s Main Street. It’s the brainchild of Dominique Lenaye, a former literacy tutor and youth advocate for the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Growing up in Sun Prairie, Lenaye was often the only Black student in class, and she was so nervous about reading that she wound up in special education courses. Later, as she helped other children become stronger readers, she came to believe that sometimes the books themselves might be the problem.
“A lot of kids I was working with were kids of color, and they were reading the same books that they weren't interested in, because (they) didn't pertain to their life,” Lenaye said, noting that many books were set in places like England or the southern United States. “When they do get something that's (about) them, it's trauma-filled. Can we have something joyful for our Black and brown children, or our LGBTQ children?”
When her district called employees back to work last fall, Lenaye set off on her own, first selling books online and then opening the shop in January. It’s the only Black-owned business on the city’s Main Street, according to Stoughton’s Chamber of Commerce. It also appears to be one of just a few Black-owned bookstores in the state: Milwaukee has online bookseller Niche Book Bar and a one-author operation called Darick Books, and Racine got Mahogany Gallery, a cultural center and bookstore, in 2020.
On Sundays, the one day a week when the shop is open for browsing, Lenaye can be found at a tiny desk in the corner of the upstairs room just big enough for two wall-to-wall shelves with a children’s play set in between. On those shelves are a meticulously curated mix of new and used books by diverse authors. Lenaye tries to ensure that she has books by Black, Indian, Native American, Latino and LGBT authors for every age range, from picture books to novels.
Right at child height are a few special shelves filled with free books for young readers, all featuring protagonists of color. The books are part of the shop’s “Learning to Read Should Be Free” program, which lets customers add $5 to their orders to replenish the stock.
To Lenaye’s surprise, running the storage-room-sized shop has become a full-time job. She’s been flooded with orders from individuals, school districts and school librarians, which keeps her busy throughout the week, and she’s making more money than she did in any of her school jobs.
“I just didn't see it becoming this big this quick,” Lenaye said. “I knew that it was something people were interested in ... but I didn't think I would find so many people that see it as as important as I do.”
Not everyone has embraced Lenaye’s mission. A few weeks ago, after she posted an illustration holding a Black Lives Matter sign on the shop’s Instagram, she spent the rest of the day crying as she deleted angry comments filled with racial epithets.
Still, Lenaye is already looking to move to a larger space in downtown Stoughton. When she does, she plans to expand her literacy efforts by creating a “reading buddies” program like the one that helped her move from struggling reader to bookworm. Lenaye aims to match high school students with developing readers, simultaneously building children’s skills and high schooler’s resumes.
After starting her career in public schools, it’s hard for her to think about books as business. “I want to do everything for free. I want to have all of the kids' things,” Lenaye said. “And then it's like, OK, well, you need money to do that.”
The aptly named Itty Bitty Bookstore opened earlier this year in a 120-square-foot former office on Stoughton’s Main Street. It’s the brainchild of Dominique Lenaye, a former literacy tutor and youth advocate for the Sun Prairie Area School District.
Growing up in Sun Prairie, Lenaye was often the only Black student in class, and she was so nervous about reading that she wound up in special education courses. Later, as she helped other children become stronger readers, she came to believe that sometimes the books themselves might be the problem.
“A lot of kids I was working with were kids of color, and they were reading the same books that they weren't interested in, because (they) didn't pertain to their life,” Lenaye said, noting that many books were set in places like England or the southern United States. “When they do get something that's (about) them, it's trauma-filled. Can we have something joyful for our Black and brown children, or our LGBTQ children?”
When her district called employees back to work last fall, Lenaye set off on her own, first selling books online and then opening the shop in January. It’s the only Black-owned business on the city’s Main Street, according to Stoughton’s Chamber of Commerce. It also appears to be one of just a few Black-owned bookstores in the state: Milwaukee has online bookseller Niche Book Bar and a one-author operation called Darick Books, and Racine got Mahogany Gallery, a cultural center and bookstore, in 2020.
On Sundays, the one day a week when the shop is open for browsing, Lenaye can be found at a tiny desk in the corner of the upstairs room just big enough for two wall-to-wall shelves with a children’s play set in between. On those shelves are a meticulously curated mix of new and used books by diverse authors. Lenaye tries to ensure that she has books by Black, Indian, Native American, Latino and LGBT authors for every age range, from picture books to novels.
Right at child height are a few special shelves filled with free books for young readers, all featuring protagonists of color. The books are part of the shop’s “Learning to Read Should Be Free” program, which lets customers add $5 to their orders to replenish the stock.
To Lenaye’s surprise, running the storage-room-sized shop has become a full-time job. She’s been flooded with orders from individuals, school districts and school librarians, which keeps her busy throughout the week, and she’s making more money than she did in any of her school jobs.
“I just didn't see it becoming this big this quick,” Lenaye said. “I knew that it was something people were interested in ... but I didn't think I would find so many people that see it as as important as I do.”
Not everyone has embraced Lenaye’s mission. A few weeks ago, after she posted an illustration holding a Black Lives Matter sign on the shop’s Instagram, she spent the rest of the day crying as she deleted angry comments filled with racial epithets.
Still, Lenaye is already looking to move to a larger space in downtown Stoughton. When she does, she plans to expand her literacy efforts by creating a “reading buddies” program like the one that helped her move from struggling reader to bookworm. Lenaye aims to match high school students with developing readers, simultaneously building children’s skills and high schooler’s resumes.
After starting her career in public schools, it’s hard for her to think about books as business. “I want to do everything for free. I want to have all of the kids' things,” Lenaye said. “And then it's like, OK, well, you need money to do that.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.