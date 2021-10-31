Dane County's 'father of restorative justice' Ron Johnson dies unexpectedly at 71

"He really gave selflessly of his time, his talents, his energy, his humility, his humor — especially to young people," Scharrer said. "He was always about helping people learn and providing that wisdom and guidance."

Johnson was not only the first leader of the Community Restorative Court, but also the very first staff member. For a while, he was the only paid person on staff, working out of a small office with volunteers and consultants. He built up the court from nothing.

A unique program focused on second chances, the court serves 17- to 25-year-olds who would be charged with misdemeanors. If they take accountability for their actions and complete a process focused on restoration and repairing community harm, the young people can leave the program with a clean record. The process can include writing letters of apology, community service, restitution, drug treatment and counseling.

Scharrer, who was part of the working group that helped design and launch the court in 2014, said the program was the first of its kind in the state. Geske said Johnson created "a national model" for restorative court that she talks about around the country. Johnson retired in late 2020.

“I’ve never met anybody as gifted as he was doing this work," Geske said. "He really did a lot of good in his lifetime."