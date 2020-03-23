You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Dane County YMCA to provide 24/7 emergency child care for health care workers
0 comments

Dane County YMCA to provide 24/7 emergency child care for health care workers

Lussier Family West YMCA

Public health guidelines will limit each location to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff.

 LUSSIER FAMILY WEST YMCA

The YMCA of Dane County will launch a program this week to help health care workers care for their children around the clock during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit announced Monday.

The youth organization, which closed its locations to the public and canceled all other programs through at least April 5, will provide 24/7 emergency care for children of essential medical professionals and first responders.

The YMCA's state-licensed child care staff will operate the program at all three locations -- Lussier Family East, Lussier Family West and Sun Prairie. Public health guidelines will limit each facility to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff.

The program will be divided into two age groups, 2 to 5 years old and 6 to 13 years old. 

All three locations have been cleaned and sanitized while closed. Measures to minimize traffic within the facilities and cross-contamination of each child's personal belongings will be put in place, and staff will sanitize surfaces and materials as they go. 

The program will be subsidized in order to be available at a below-market cost, but options for complete funding and staff pay are still being discussed. 

Mark Westover, president and CEO of Dane County's YMCA, said the organization started providing free emergency meals to children and adults in Madison and Sun Prairie last week but wanted to do more. 

"As demands on medical staff and first responders increase, their resources will be limited," he said. "We can enable these critical service providers to work while also giving them peace of mind that their kids receive the best care possible." 

0 comments
1
0
0
0
2

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics