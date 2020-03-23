Dane County YMCA to provide 24/7 emergency child care for health care workers

The YMCA of Dane County will launch a program this week to help health care workers care for their children around the clock during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, the nonprofit announced Monday.

The youth organization, which closed its locations to the public and canceled all other programs through at least April 5, will provide 24/7 emergency care for children of essential medical professionals and first responders.

The YMCA's state-licensed child care staff will operate the program at all three locations -- Lussier Family East, Lussier Family West and Sun Prairie. Public health guidelines will limit each facility to a maximum of 50 children and 10 staff.

The program will be divided into two age groups, 2 to 5 years old and 6 to 13 years old.

All three locations have been cleaned and sanitized while closed. Measures to minimize traffic within the facilities and cross-contamination of each child's personal belongings will be put in place, and staff will sanitize surfaces and materials as they go.

The program will be subsidized in order to be available at a below-market cost, but options for complete funding and staff pay are still being discussed.