Dane County volunteer restores a 'Beer Cave' in CamRock Park

Last year, Richard Moen was walking through CamRock Park when he noticed a crumbling brick arch framing what used to be a working beer cellar.
Moen, a longtime Dane County Parks volunteer, said the doorway was “just barely hanging on.” So he decided to restore the landmark, known locally as the Beer Cave.
“I didn't know if anybody cared, and I didn’t care if anybody cared, I was just going to get it done,” Moen said.
Since August 2020, Moen, with support from Dane County, has repaired the entryway arch. He found stones at the cellar site and a local stone company to fit together like a puzzle. He excavated the path leading up to the entrance, planted daylilies to keep soil in place and dug out years of built up debris. He has plans to work on an accessible path leading up to the Beer Cave and, eventually, add lights and signs.
The interior of the cellar past the entryway is surprisingly intact, though not open to the public.
“You can see where it’s been, and where it’s going,” said Moen, who retired from a career in science communication.
Cold brew
CamRock Park is located on the eastern edge of Dane County, along the banks of the Koshkonong Creek, between the villages of Cambridge and Rockdale. It’s known for mountain bike trails and Dane County’s first natural playground, with all-wooden structures. That was completed in 2020.
The Beer Cave is located on the southern end of the 422-acre park along an abandoned railroad track that was once hoped to be a Chicago & Lake Superior Railroad Line. It’s on the “Beer Cave” mountain biking path, which was relocated recently away from the entrance and over the cave instead.
Built in 1865 by the owner of a local Rockdale brewery, the limestone beer cellar was used to keep barrels of beer cold in the summer, according to the county’s 2008 master plan for the park. It consisted of three chambers that extended 40 feet into the hillside. The deeper chamber collapsed as a part of soil blasting in the 1900s.
Cool-to-the-touch walls are three feet thick and the stone roof is four feet thick. The ceiling is 11 feet high, and the chambers inside are 14 feet wide.
The brewery’s second location, according to Moen, used to be located on the west edge of the village and not too far from the Beer Cave. Moen said it was later used as a creamery, distillery and a restaurant before being converted to a private residence.
Long after its original use, the cave was used as a warming hut for ice skaters who used the nearby former mill pond. Moen and his friends used to hang out there.
“The Beer Cave is just part of our landscape, part of our extensive playground,” Moen said. “All of CamRock Park was our playground as kids.”
It’s believed the brewery was only in use through the 1870s. As stories go, it was used during prohibition in the 1900s to hide beer. During the winter, drinkers from a tavern across the creek would walk across the frozen ice to retrieve it. The cave became part of the county park in 1994 due to a three-acre land donation, according to the 2008 plan.
The 2008 master plan included restoration of the Beer Cave as time and funding allowed.
Volunteer project
Interim Parks Director Joleen Stinson said volunteers like Moen are essential to maintaining the county’s extensive parks system.
“We really try to empower our volunteers to do more, and our staff is fabulous,” Stinson said. “But we own so much property that we wouldn’t be able to get as much done without volunteers.”
Though Moen is spearheading the project, it’s been supported by the Friends of Camrock, Cambridge Foundation, Rockdale Lutheran Church, Rockdale Historic Association and other park users. The county has budgeted about $1,000 for the work.
The Beer Cave and its history is part of what makes CamRock Park unique, Stinson said.
“I’d love to see it connect our park users to the history of the site and the community,” Stinson said. “We always want to provide recreational opportunities for everyone, whether you want to be a mountain biker and hop in and see it or you’re a history buff.”
Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp, who is the chair of the Parks Commission, echoed the connection to the past: "It's just a slice of history."
Bill Lunney, president of Foundation for Dane County Parks, said the Beer Cave is an example of the historic features in county parks that draw users out into nature.
“The role of parks is to provide opportunities for people to go out and not only interact with nature but interact with our cultural history,” Lunney said. The Beer Cave is a “classic example” of what volunteers can do to “support and enhance our county parks.”
“This restoration would probably have taken years to occur without his passion and dedication and willingness to step forward,” Lunney said.
For Moen, work on the Beer Cave started out as something that needed to get done. It was just him and “the stones and trees and sky.”
Now he's well known in the park after months of work, chatting with people walking their dogs. “It’s become my social life,” Moen said.
Moen hopes to have the work substantially completed by mid-September. He has been excited to see interest building in the community around the cave.
“My unstated hopes: Sometime, somebody would care about this thing, and it’s now. It’s right now,” Moen said.
