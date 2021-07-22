Dane County volunteer restores a 'Beer Cave' in CamRock Park

The Beer Cave and its history is part of what makes CamRock Park unique, Stinson said.

“I’d love to see it connect our park users to the history of the site and the community,” Stinson said. “We always want to provide recreational opportunities for everyone, whether you want to be a mountain biker and hop in and see it or you’re a history buff.”

Dane County Supervisor Dave Ripp, who is the chair of the Parks Commission, echoed the connection to the past: "It's just a slice of history."

Bill Lunney, president of Foundation for Dane County Parks, said the Beer Cave is an example of the historic features in county parks that draw users out into nature.

“The role of parks is to provide opportunities for people to go out and not only interact with nature but interact with our cultural history,” Lunney said. The Beer Cave is a “classic example” of what volunteers can do to “support and enhance our county parks.”

“This restoration would probably have taken years to occur without his passion and dedication and willingness to step forward,” Lunney said.

For Moen, work on the Beer Cave started out as something that needed to get done. It was just him and “the stones and trees and sky.”