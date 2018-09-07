The United Way of Dane County is launching a special fund to help victims of recent flooding.
The nonprofit organization said calls for assistance have tripled in recent weeks as families affected by flooding look for support.
Dane County officials estimate more than 1,540 residences have been affected by flooding, and only about 2 percent of the $78 million in residential property damages will be covered by flood insurance. Total damages in the county have topped $154 million.
It's not clear yet if flood victims will be eligible for government assistance. State officials are still compiling damage reports from across southern Wisconsin in hopes of meeting the federal disaster threshold.
The United Way say it has also heard from people looking for a coordinated way to help out.
The organization says all donations to the flood fund will be used to meet needs - including medical care, utility bills and home and car repairs -- not covered by other programs in the coming months and it will not use the funds for administrative costs.
“We support the efforts of emergency response agencies such as the Red Cross and the Salvation Army,” President Renee Moe said in a news release. “(W)e understand it is imperative that we assist long-term recovery efforts by leveraging our expertise in fundraising, community-led stewardship of investments and accountability for effective, measurable strategies that create stability.”
Donations can be made through the United Way’s flood relief site or by texting “Help4Flood” to 40403. Requests for aid can be made to 2-1-1.