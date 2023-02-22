The number of people killed in traffic crashes in 2022 in Dane County dropped slightly but the trend over the last five years is causing concern.

According to state data via Community Maps, 44 people died on county roadways last year, compared to 47 in 2021. However, the number of deaths each year continue to be above the five year average of 35 fatalities.

Those numbers raise concern from Cheryl Wittke, executive director of Safe Communities of Madison-Dane County, a nonprofit coalition of organizations that advocates for safety and preventing injuries in a variety of settings.

“This is an alarming trend,” Wittke said. “It should be a wake-up call to everyone to think about how to stay safer when using Dane County streets and highways to ensure this trend doesn’t continue.”

Statewide, 604 people died in traffic crashes, up from 595 deaths in 2021, which is still higher than the yearly average of 581 deaths from 2017 to 2021.

Alcohol and other drugs continued to play a significant role in both the statewide and county numbers. For the state, 172 people died in 158 crashes that also injured 97 people while in Dane County, according to Community Maps, 14 people were killed in 13 impaired crashes that also injured eight others. However, an additional 203 people were injured in other impaired driving crashes in Dane County, Wittke said.

Other factors for traffic deaths in the county include motorists running red lights or stop signs which accounted for six deaths while weather was a a factor in 13 deaths and "is a sad reminder to keep road conditions in mind when driving in this week's winter storm," Wittke said.

She reminds motorists to buckle up, make sure children are properly restrained in the back seat and that snow and ice is cleared from windows.

"Alcohol is often a factor in weather-related crashes, as impaired drivers are likely to misjudge conditions and their ability to navigate them," Wittke said.

But there were some positive numbers in the data compiled by the Dane County Traffic Safety Commission. Only two people in 2022 died in motorcycle crashes, compared to the five-year average of six with all motorcycle injuries decreasing by 41% from the five-year average. Three pedestrians died compared to the five year average of seven and bicycle-related injuries were down by 27%, according to the report.

"We can control what we do as drivers, but we cannot control the behavior of others," Wittke said. "This all points to the need for more defensive driving by each of us.”

